Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist character, introduced weeks before the full release of NetEase's latest third-person Hero shooter game. Enhanced by the Egyptian God Khonshu himself, the Hero heavily relies on his superpowers. He unleashes his Crescent Darts and Moon Blades to inflict significant damage on enemies. He's a perfect character for someone who wishes to go on a solo journey to defeat other Heroes.

Keeping that in mind, this article will detail everything you need to know regarding this particular Hero in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinion.

Marvel Rivals Moon Knight: All abilities

Moon Knight has a unique set of abilities that sets him apart from the rest of the Dueslists in Marvel Rivals. He has one normal attack and seven abilities. Here's a quick glimpse of all of them:

Trending

Crescent Dart (LMB): Release Crescent Darts that bounce between the opponents and Ankhs and inflict a plethora of damage.

Release Crescent Darts that bounce between the opponents and Ankhs and inflict a plethora of damage. Night Glider (L Shift): Allows the Hero to enter a gliding state.

Allows the Hero to enter a gliding state. Ancient Ankh (E): Fires an Ankh to launch enemies in close proximity airborne, and toward the center.

Fires an Ankh to launch enemies in close proximity airborne, and toward the center. Moonlight Hook (F): Launch a grappling hook that pulls the Hero toward it.

Launch a grappling hook that pulls the Hero toward it. Rising Leap (Space Bar): Helps the Hero perform a double jump.

Helps the Hero perform a double jump. Moon Blade (RMB): Unleashes a Moon Blade that bounces between enemies and Ankhs to inflict massive damage to the opponent Heroes.

Unleashes a Moon Blade that bounces between enemies and Ankhs to inflict massive damage to the opponent Heroes. Hand Of Khonshu (Q): Moon Knight opens a portal, allowing Khonshu to provide area damage with the Egyptian God's talons.

Moon Knight opens a portal, allowing Khonshu to provide area damage with the Egyptian God's talons. Triple Eclipse (V): The Hero uses his truncheon to perform a three-strike combo. The third slightly launches up the opponents.

The Hero uses his truncheon to perform a three-strike combo. The third slightly launches up the opponents. Full Moon (C): This combo can help the fist of Khonshu to become invisible with the help of Light and Dark Realm, created by Cloak and Dagger.

Moon Knight abilities explained (Image via NetEase Games)

Read more: Five best Duelists in Marvel Rivals

How to play Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals

Movement

Moon Knight's movement is mostly restricted to three styles. He can perform a normal run like any other Hero, which might not be efficient during a fight. In addition to that, he can perform a double jump, like Hawkeye, to place himself in a safe position or to rush any low-HP enemies.

Lastly, he has a Moonlight Hook that helps him position himself on higher grounds to have better vantage points.

We highly recommend players combine the double jump and Moonlight Hook to launch themselves high and dive into off guard or low-HP enemies.

Playstyle

Moon Knight is one of the most difficult Marvel Duelists to learn. However, once players can get a hold of the Khonshu follower, they can create chaos inside the maps in Marvel Rivals. The Hero only thrives in close and medium-range fights but can be effective at long range too. He's one of the very few Duelists who can provide area damage with his unique abilities.

As discussed previously, combine the double jump and Moonlight Hook to get into or away from intense fights. Meanwhile, make sure to use the glide ability to cover large distances while jumping from a very high position. Use the Crescent Darts and Moon Blades carefully to finish off low-HP enemies from range.

Finally, players must use the Ancient Ankh precisely, as it can provide damage to multiple enemies within its vicinity. It's helpful if any opponent is hiding in the corners or trying to camp.

Best Team-Ups for Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals

Lunar Force Team-Up between Moon Knight and Cloak and Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

At Khonshu's behest, Moon Knight can team up with Cloak and Dagger, and become invisible to flank opponents to catch them off guard. To be precise, with the help of the Lunar Force Team-Up ability, Cloak and Dagger insert Light and Dark energy into the Khonshu's follower. As a result, he can create a Light and Dark realm where the Moon Knight becomes invisible.

It's a great way to either hide or sneak up on low-HP enemies to finish them off. Interestingly, the ability will trigger itself while the power-up is ready. Players must press "V" or any assigned button to trigger that ability during the match.

Marvel Rivals Moon Knight counters

As already established, Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals excels mostly in close- and mid-range combat scenarios. Hence, any Marvel Hero who can inflict lethal damage on him from a significant range will prove to be a great counter. Considering the playstyle of all the Marvel Heroes so far, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Punisher, and Luna Snow can be great counters to the blade-throwing Hero.

To know more about NetEase's latest Hero Shooter title, check out more guides from Sportskeeda's Marvel Rivals page:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.