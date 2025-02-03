5 best heroes to counter Mantis in Marvel Rivals 

Mantis in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist specializing in multiple aspects of battle. Her kit allows for excellent damage output while providing consistent heals to keep her teammates alive. This makes her one of the most versatile heroes in the game, and incredibly difficult to find ways to counter her play style.

Having said that this article will list five of the best heroes to potentially counter Mantis in Marvel Rivals.

List of five of the best counters to Mantis in Marvel Rivals

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals is one of the best counters to Mantis. His ability to swing in and out of enemy backlines with his Web Swing ability is perfect for taking out the unsuspecting Mantis. This is further enhanced by Spidey’s incredibly high TTK with a combination of his Cyber-Web Cluster, Get Over Here!, and Amazing Combo abilities.

Furthermore, Spider-Man’s ultimate, Spectacular Spin, can easily take out Mantis without much counterplay, making him incredibly strong against the Strategist.

2) Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis in Marvel Rivals is pretty weak against dive characters, which is where Black Panther shines. When played correctly, Panther is one of the most agile characters in the game, and extremely difficult for Mantis to keep track of his movement.

Furthermore, T’Challa can use a combination of his Spear Toss, Spirit Rend, and Spinning Kick abilities to quickly take down Mantis in the backline, thereby weakening the entire enemy team.

Note: Mantis’ Spore Slumber ability is a direct counter to dive heroes like Spider-Man and Black Panther. It is highly advisable to keep track of her “sedate” usage and strike accordingly.

3) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye’s sheer damage potential makes him a direct counter to Mantis in Marvel Rivals. His Piercing and Blast arrows can potentially one-shot Mantis owing to his passive ability called Archer’s Focus. This, along with the fact that he completely outranges Mantis, enables him to easily take down the Strategist from a safe distance.

Furthermore, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, allows him to spot and damage afterimages of his enemies, which turns out lethal for a low-health hero like Mantis.

4) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela functions quite similarly to Hawkeye in terms of countering Mantis in Marvel Rivals. Her primary attack, Nightsword Thorn, deals massive damage up to 18m, easily taking down Mantis with two to three shots. This combined with Hela’s ultimate, Goddess of Death, makes her a direct counter to Mantis.

Furthermore, Hela possesses one of the best fleeing abilities in the game, Astral Flock. Considering the fact that Mantis can deal a significant amount of damage using Natural Anger, Astral Flock allows Hela to escape dire situations.

5) Psylocke

Psylocke in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke is an excellent counter to Mantis. She is one of the best lurkers in the game, with a kit designed to “hit and run” efficiently. Her Psychic Stealth ability allows her to sneak behind enemy lines while her Psionic Crossbow, Wing Shurikens, and Psi-Blade Dash enable her to quickly take down Mantis and dash out.

Furthermore, her ultimate, Dance of the Butterfly, is impossible to dodge as Mantis and almost always guarantees the kill.

