5 best heroes to duo with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals is one of the highest damage-dealing Duelists in the game who uses a long-range rifle. Her ability kit is centered around dishing out massive damage numbers. However, her ability to survive when being targeted is not the best, and often requires a sidekick to help her reposition. This can be a challenge as her health pool is small.

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals mostly fights from the backlines near the Strategists. This is because her weapon is most effective as a sniper and can be used to poke damage at enemies from a safe distance. Fortunately, players can also play a more forward position to avoid being isolated by the enemy flankers. This can make it easier for the Vanguards to help the team's Duelist.

This article will highlight the best characters you can pick to team up with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals.

Trending

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

5 best duos for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals

1) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is by far the best hero to pair with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals. When paired with Widow, they form the Allied Agents team-up, which grants Black Widow Supersensory Hunt. With this active ability, she can spot afterimages of enemies and deal damage to them.

Also read: Marvel Rivals community reacts to Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin's MVP Screen

Moreover, Hawkeye's Hypersonic Arrow ability is particularly useful for Black Widow as it slows down enemies and knocks down flying heroes making it easier for Widow to land her shots.

2) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist with healing and damage-boosting abilities. Her Fate of Both Worlds ultimate ability can potentially do either of the two making her a very reliable support hero. This is extremely powerful when paired with Black Widow as the base damage of Widow’s Red Room Rifle is already very high.

Also read: 5 best heroes to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

Considering Widow's primary weapon is a sniper rifle, Luna’s Absolute Zero ability can freeze enemies making them easy targets for the sharpshooter, thus complementing her playstyle.

3) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is another Strategist who has excellent synergy with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals. She also has healing and damage-boosting abilities that provide a lot of versatility to her kit. Mantis’ Natural Anger ability grants Widow a damage boost making her lethal on the battlefield.

Read more: Marvel Rivals patch notes (February 5, 2025)

Moreover, Mantis possesses Spore Slumber that can sedate enemies making it easier for Black Widow to take them down. This makes Mantis and Black Widow a deadly combo in Marvel Rivals.

4) Captain America

Captain America in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow is extremely vulnerable in close-quarter combat which is where Captain America shines. He is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals specializing in absorbing damage and dealing damage up close. Captain America’s Freedom Charge, Liberty Rush, and Living Legend can damage, block, and deflect incoming damage protecting the vulnerable Widow.

Read more: How to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals

Additionally, his Super-Soldier Slam can knock enemies up in the air making them easy targets for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals.

5) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals is one of the best support (Strategist) heroes for duelists, especially Black Widow. His C.Y.A. ability grants Widow a damage boost which makes her shots even more powerful.

You may be interested in: How to counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals

Moreover, Raccoon’s B.R.B. synergizes extremely well with Black Widow— reducing her time-to-kill, providing her with jet packs, and a chance to revive herself when taken down.

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals has the potential to rake in massive damage numbers on the scoreboard. But most players can identify when the backlines of enemy teams are open. This information can be used to launch unexpected flanks with heroes like Psylocke to quickly eliminate sharpshooters or anyone fighting from behind.

Black Widow should ideally be situated on high grounds near the team to have the most impact. She can also target enemy healers from such spots to cut off support for the opponent team. This can help the team win more team fights and maintain control over the objective of the match.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.