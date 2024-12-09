5 best heroes to duo with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals is one of the highest damage-dealing Duelists in the game who uses a long-range rifle. Her ability kit is centered around dishing out massive damage numbers. However, her ability to survive when being targeted is not the best, and often requires a sidekick to help her reposition. This can be a challenge as her health pool is small.
Black Widow in Marvel Rivals mostly fights from the backlines near the Strategists. This is because her weapon is most effective as a sniper and can be used to poke damage at enemies from a safe distance. Fortunately, players can also play a more forward position to avoid being isolated by the enemy flankers. This can make it easier for the Vanguards to help the team's Duelist.
This article will highlight the best characters you can pick to team up with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals.
Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
5 best duos for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals
1) Hawkeye
Hawkeye is by far the best hero to pair with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals. When paired with Widow, they form the Allied Agents team-up, which grants Black Widow Supersensory Hunt. With this active ability, she can spot afterimages of enemies and deal damage to them.
Also read: Marvel Rivals community reacts to Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin's MVP Screen
Moreover, Hawkeye's Hypersonic Arrow ability is particularly useful for Black Widow as it slows down enemies and knocks down flying heroes making it easier for Widow to land her shots.
2) Luna Snow
Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist with healing and damage-boosting abilities. Her Fate of Both Worlds ultimate ability can potentially do either of the two making her a very reliable support hero. This is extremely powerful when paired with Black Widow as the base damage of Widow’s Red Room Rifle is already very high.
Also read: 5 best heroes to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals
Considering Widow's primary weapon is a sniper rifle, Luna’s Absolute Zero ability can freeze enemies making them easy targets for the sharpshooter, thus complementing her playstyle.
3) Mantis
Mantis is another Strategist who has excellent synergy with Black Widow in Marvel Rivals. She also has healing and damage-boosting abilities that provide a lot of versatility to her kit. Mantis’ Natural Anger ability grants Widow a damage boost making her lethal on the battlefield.
Read more: Marvel Rivals patch notes (February 5, 2025)
Moreover, Mantis possesses Spore Slumber that can sedate enemies making it easier for Black Widow to take them down. This makes Mantis and Black Widow a deadly combo in Marvel Rivals.
4) Captain America
Black Widow is extremely vulnerable in close-quarter combat which is where Captain America shines. He is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals specializing in absorbing damage and dealing damage up close. Captain America’s Freedom Charge, Liberty Rush, and Living Legend can damage, block, and deflect incoming damage protecting the vulnerable Widow.
Read more: How to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals
Additionally, his Super-Soldier Slam can knock enemies up in the air making them easy targets for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals.
5) Rocket Raccoon
Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals is one of the best support (Strategist) heroes for duelists, especially Black Widow. His C.Y.A. ability grants Widow a damage boost which makes her shots even more powerful.
You may be interested in: How to counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals
Moreover, Raccoon’s B.R.B. synergizes extremely well with Black Widow— reducing her time-to-kill, providing her with jet packs, and a chance to revive herself when taken down.
Black Widow in Marvel Rivals has the potential to rake in massive damage numbers on the scoreboard. But most players can identify when the backlines of enemy teams are open. This information can be used to launch unexpected flanks with heroes like Psylocke to quickly eliminate sharpshooters or anyone fighting from behind.
Black Widow should ideally be situated on high grounds near the team to have the most impact. She can also target enemy healers from such spots to cut off support for the opponent team. This can help the team win more team fights and maintain control over the objective of the match.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- How to get Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals
- Marvel Rivals Valentine's event details leaked
- Is Marvel Rivals down on PS5? PSN outage current status
- Marvel Rivals player finds new Jeff and Groot combo potentially overpowers other heroes
- How to counter Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.