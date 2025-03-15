10 most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals (March 2025)

Knowing the most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals will help players find alternative characters in competitive play. The game features a ban mechanic from Diamond rank and above, where each team can ban two characters of their choice. Not only does this force gamers to try a variety of heroes, but it also empowers competitive integrity and helps shift the meta by blocking players from using unbalanced characters.

This article takes a look at the most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals in Season 1.5.

Most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals (March 2025)

According to stats by reputed data-monitoring site @RivalsMeta, Wolverine is the most banned hero in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5. Here are the most banned heroes in Marvel Rivals:

1) Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine sits on the top of the list as the most banned hero in Marvel Season 1.5. This duelist class character has a ban rate of 42.60%, making him formidable in ranked mode. He is an anti-tank Hero who can utilize his dive to push enemy tanks away from the frontline, isolating them from their group.

Wolverine, a melee-focused hero, also embodies his comic book counterpart with a remarkable regeneration ability that can salvage players from the brink of death. However, this also means he's vulnerable in ranged combat, making him a challenging character to master. Effective use of this duelist requires strategic support and coordination, as he excels at initiating team fights and dictating the pace of battle.

2) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm takes the second spot on the list of most banned heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5. With a ban rate of 25.51 %, Storm is a formidable duelist in the competitive mode. She possesses decent mobility, enabling her to hover in the air and create strategic off-angle shooting opportunities that hinder enemy movement.

Storm can unleash a barrage of lightning bolts, wreaking havoc on the battlefield. When paired with Thor, the duo can synchronize their abilities to deliver devastating team-up attacks that decimate opponents.

3) Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Winter Soldier is on the podium as the third most banned hero in Marvel Rivals. With a ban rate of 24.16 %, he excels at causing chaos with his arsenal of offensive tools. His bionic arm and hand cannon inflict significant damage, while his mechanical aim-based playstyle demands strategic creativity and tempo management.

Winter Soldier's Ultimate ability, Kraken Impact, is particularly effective for dealing substantial damage to multiple enemies in rapid succession. This ability is well-suited for targeting scattered enemies at once. It also regenerates health based on the remaining health of targeted enemies.

4) Namor

Namor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor has a ban rate of 20.49%, granting him the fourth spot on the list of most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals. He boasts a versatile ability kit that enables the deployment of automatic turrets.

This character offers an accessible gameplay experience, making it an ideal choice for newcomers who want to deal damage without the need for complex movement. He is also one of the best anti-dive characters available in the game at present.

By trapping his foes in tight areas like narrow corners or chokepoints, Namor opens up chances to unleash his powerful ultimate ability, the Horn of Proteus. This ultimately immobilizes opponents, inflicting damage and stunning them, leading to quick and effective eliminations.

5) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man takes the fifth spot in the list of most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals. He is a duelist-class hero infamous for his high skill ceiling. With a wide range of abilities at his disposal, Spider-Man excels on the battlefield, boasting impressive mobility, high burst damage, and versatile tools to disrupt opponents.

Spectacular Spin is Spider-Man's Ultimate attack that targets multiple enemies within a specific area. When this ability is triggered, Spider-Man takes to the skies, unleashing a devastating spin attack. It deals projectile damage to enemies while temporarily stunning the targets, making Spidey a nuisance, especially for the backline.

6) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is the most banned Strategist Hero, with a ban rate of 11.71% in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5. She stands out as the most formidable option when compared to other healers in the MR roster. Her Light & Dark Ice ability excels at both restoring her allies' health and dealing significant damage to her enemies.

Additionally, her Absolute Zero ability has the potential to completely immobilize enemies for a short duration, making it particularly useful for countering their ultimate abilities. Moreover, her Ultimate is extremely powerful since she can switch between healing her team and boosting their damage at the press of a button.

7) Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik has a ban rate of 8.12 %, and her combat style relies heavily on close-range melee attacks. This, coupled with her impressive mobility, allows her to move in and out of combat swiftly, making her a formidable opponent.

Magik's ultimate ability, Darkchild, is one of the most formidable ultimates in Marvel Rivals. When activated, Magik takes on a demonic form, unleashing devastating damage that can quickly eliminate even the tankiest of heroes.

8) Hulk

Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Incredible Hulk takes the eighth spot in the list of most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals, with a ban rate of 7.79 %. This Vanguard is a master at disrupting opponents since he can break through enemy lies, forcing them into unfavorable positions. While his playstyle is mostly centered around brawling, he can also excel at diving and causing chaos in the backline when paired with the right heroes.

Hulks Ultimate, Hulk Smash, has him take on a beastly form that significantly enhances his attack and health. Although he no longer has access to his shield, this transformation grants him a new Ultimate ability: the capacity to grasp an enemy and deliver a series of powerful blows, culminating in a crushing impact that leaves them stunned.

9) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange has a ban rate of 5.25% in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5. His Ultimate ability, the Eye of Agamotto, unleashes a powerful wave of mystic energy. This wave affects all enemies within a 10-meter radius, stunning them and dealing 60 damage to each. As a result, it provides an effective way to stall points and initiate combos with other heroes, ultimately leading to team eliminations.

Strange's primary, Daggers of Denak, also offers respectable range and damage, but his best ability is Shield of the Seraphim since it's capable of absorbing significant damage and features a remarkably short recharge time.

10) Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Panther is the final dualist in the list of most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals. With a ban rate of 5.11%, this character has high mobility, area-of-effect denial attacks, and crowd-control abilities. He excels at disorienting and subduing enemies, ultimately setting them up for devastating close-range attacks.

Black Panther poses a challenge in close combat, leveraging his mobility tools to evade detection. He often uses stealth and agility to position himself behind the enemy's backline, from where he targets vulnerable characters like Strategists or weakened Duelists. His HP and his lack of ranged attacks are his only weaknesses that can be exploited by the opponent.

That covers our list of the most-banned heroes in Marvel Rivals (March 2025). Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

