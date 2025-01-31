How to get Insomniac Spider-Man 2 video game skin in Marvel Rivals

Insomniac Spider-Man 2 skin has finally debuted in Marvel Rivals. It changes the in-game costume of Spider-Man into the one from the critically acclaimed and highly successful Sony single-player game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It features the iconic white stripes on the signature red and blue.

This suit had also made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This guide covers everything you need to know to get the Insomniac Spider-Man 2 skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to obtain the Insomniac Spider-Man 2 video game skin in Marvel Rivals

The front page of the skin's menu (Image via NetEase)

Skin Details

The Insomniac Spider-Man 2 skin features the Advanced Suit 2.0, which includes the iconic white spider insignia from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It closely mirrors the one from the PS5 game, bringing a true-to-game look to Marvel Rivals.

Bundle

The Spider-Man 2 bundle includes more than just the skin. You’ll also receive a range of themed cosmetic items specially tailored for this Spider-Man skin. The full bundle consists of:

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 costume for Spider-Man

The "Once Bonded, Twice Shy" emote for Spider-Man

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Nameplate

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Spray

Price

The entire bundle is priced at 1,400 Units, a currency you can earn or purchase within Marvel Rivals. If you run low on Units, you can combine them with Lattice to complete your transaction.

How to unlock the Insomniac Spider-Man 2 video game skin in Marvel rivals

All emotes work with the skin (Image via NetEase)

Here are the steps to unlock the cosmetic:

Head to the in-game store where the Spider-Man 2 bundle is now available. The skin was released on January 30, 2025, and can be purchased with Units. Purchase the bundle using Units from the in-game store. Once you have the bundle, go to the Heroes menu. Scroll down to select Spider-Man and open the Cosmetics tab. Locate the Spider-Man 2 costume, which features the red, blue, and white suit, and equip it.

After equipping the skin, jump into any Marvel Rivals mode, whether Quick Match or Competitive, and swing into action with the brand-new look from Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2.

