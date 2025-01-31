5 Marvel Rivals easter eggs fans might not know about

Marvel Rivals easter eggs are what enthusiasts might be looking for. Although the game is primarily focused on PvP, its backstory brings a lot of interesting facts about each character to the forefront. Many of these easter eggs are subtly hinted at through character voice lines and interactions, which some players may not be aware of.

Having said that, here are five Marvel Rivals easter eggs that players might not know about.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

List of five Marvel Rivals easter eggs that players might be unfamiliar with

1) Magneto’s greatsword

Expand Tweet

Trending

The first of the Marvel Rivals easter eggs is related to Magneto, a popular Vanguard in the game who wields a giant greatsword. The interesting fact about this sword is that it is apparently made out of literal Doombots, adding a unique touch to his weapon.

Doombots are essentially what comprises Doctor Doom’s army, the antagonist in the Marvel Rivals storyline. Magneto is said to have created the sword by collecting the metal from the bodies of these Doombots.

2) Psylocke and Jeff’s past

Psylocke and Jeff in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke and Jeff surprisingly share a similar past. The Collector, who is known to “collect” different beings and keep them trapped in his realm, apparently captured both at the same time.

Their bond began when Psylocke managed to escape and took Jeff with her, forming a strong friendship. This connection is evident during battles, where Jeff makes sad noises whenever Psylocke is knocked down.

3) Reference to Shuma-Gorath

Shuma-Gorath reference in Sanctum Sanctorum (Image via NetEase Games)

The Sanctum Sanctorum, a recently added Doom Match map in Marvel Rivals, features some intriguing details. As you explore the map, you'll notice tables and fridges stocked with squids and octopuses. Furthermore, if you look outside the map, you will find the remains of a giant octopus lying on some framework.

This is likely a reference to the multidimensional being — Shuma-Gorath — who has been mentioned several times in the Marvel universe — most recently appearing in the MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

4) Doctor Strange’s blue cape

Doctor Strange's blue cape in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The new map — Sanctum Sanctorum — has been meticulously designed with relics referring to multiple stories in the Marvel universe. One of those is a blue cape with a silver lining residing just opposite a broken glass cabinet, one where his current red cape apparently broke out of.

This blue cape refers to The Origin of Doctor Strange comic, where he was first seen wearing it, and it also appeared in the 2015 Doctor Strange comic, confirming the throwback.

Interestingly — the same blue cape was also shown in the recent MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — which Mister Fantastic was holding as the Illuminati Strange was being punished.

5) The iconic white limousine from Moon Knight

Moon Knight's iconic white limousine in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

In Sanctum Sanctorum, you will find multiple references to Moon Knight and Khonshu. There is a large Mr. Knight’s Agency building with statues of Khonshu on its exteriors. Nearby, players can spot a familiar white limousine with the number plate "SPKTR."

This is about the limousine owned by Marc Spector, one of the personalities of Moon Knight, which was first introduced in Moon Knight Volume 7 comics. It was also shown in the recent Moon Knight TV series. This marks the last of the Marvel Rivals easter eggs that might be unknown to players.

This covers five unknown Marvel Rivals easter eggs. Having said that, there are a lot more interesting backstories hidden in the game ready to be found. Most of them are scattered around the Sanctum Sanctorum map, which includes relics and buildings related to iconic characters.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.