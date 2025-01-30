Marvel Rivals players respond to Ninja’s frustration with no-damage Rocket Raccoon teammates

Recently, a well-known YouTube streamer and gamer, Ninja, expressed frustration during his livestream while playing Marvel Rivals. He encountered back-to-back defeats due to his random teammates playing Rocket without dealing any damage. This all started after the recent incident where a player named NoDmgRocket took Rocket Raccoon and reached the Grandmaster rank without dealing any damage.

Following that incident, many players replicated the same technique and took that as a challenge to reach Grandmaster. A part of the live stream was posted on X by @RivalsAssembled where Ninja said:

“If you are a Rocket and you do not shoot your left click you are losing your team the game.”

Many players responded to the same X post and shared their opinions. A user @Wepth questioned:

“What about the person who reached GM without doing any damage?”

This comment indicates the very player who reached GM by playing Rocket without inflicting any damage, as mentioned previously.

User @jellyboi139 agreed with Ninja, noting that Rocket players avoid using their guns. They claimed they didn't get this strategy, as it does much damage when used properly.

A Rocket main, user @royox, in support of Ninja, mentioned that Rocket's gun has difficulties at long range due to falloff damage and the challenge of hitting moving targets with slow projectiles. This refers to Rocket's Bombard mode, which fires energy projectiles to deal damage.

User commenting in favor of Ninja (Image via X@royox)

In favor of Ninja, user @ChurnedDrop1 commented that people may start hating him for this but he is absolutely right. Rocket’s kit is limited, the Ult is bad but his gun is extremely underrated. In Marvel Rivals, most of Rocket's abilities are based on movements like Jetpack Dash, Wild Crawl, and Flying Ace, which makes his kit limited.

User commenting in favor of Ninja (Image via X@ChurnedDrop1)

User @pap3r_rose commented that they have watched Ninja’s gameplay and he is not that good. Therefore, they feel that whatever he says about the game should be taken with a grain of salt.

A user gave a humorous suggestion to Ninja (Image via X@pap3r_rose)

Meanwhile, quite a few players criticized Ninja for complaining about Rocket players. They suggested that Ninja dislikes Rocket simply because the person who carries him in the game also dislikes the hero. One user, @BearerineTV, even recommended that he should write a book on how to play Marvel Rivals.

Players criticizing Ninja for complaining about Rocket players (Image via X)

Why do most Rocket players avoid using left-click in Marvel Rivals?

Rocket is a powerful DPS hero who can also heal his teammates. After the recent incident mentioned above, many Rocket players are aiming to reach GM rank without dealing any damage to opponents. In Marvel Rivals, left-click fires a projectile from Rocket's weapon, dishing out lethal damage.

Hence, if they use the left-click, their challenge of achieving GM rank without inflicting damage will become unsuccessful. To overcome this, players are focusing on supporting their teammates through healing, while avoiding the left-click.

