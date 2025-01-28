Community frustrated as players try to replicate "no-damage" Rocket challenge in Marvel Rivals

The hero shooter community has been left frustrated as gamers attempt to replicate the "no-damage" Rocket Challenge in Marvel Rivals. This unusual strategy caught on with other support players, who began adopting it as well.

A player recently took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit, appealing to support mains to stop taking on the no-damage challenge. User u/feiryz posted :

"Stop doing the no damage rocket challenge."

Trending

The community joined the discussion and reacted to the post with their thoughts on the "no-damage" Rocket challenge in Marvel Rivals. This challenge has frustrated many, as it appears that some Rocket Raccoon players are attempting to win games by not assisting their teammates with damage.

A user named u/soccerpuma03 sarcastically commented on the situation, saying that players might have interpreted this challenge as a "no heal challenge":

"I think my Rockets are mistaking it for the no heal challenge..."

Many players said there are "no-damage" Rocket challenge seekers in higher ranks such as Grand Master and even the new rank, Celestial. User u/TwitchVO said:

Comment byu/feiryz from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Players have criticized the "no-damage" Rocket challenge in Marvel Rivals, with users like u/NFGBlog calling Rocket Raccoon players "selfish." The support mains are focused on dishing out heals while avoiding any damage during matches.

The user said :

"People who intentionally choose to never do damage in any situation are either foolish or selfish."

Some users explained how Rocket Raccoon's gun can be used to accumulate decent damage while helping the team more effectively. User u/MenacingBunny stated:

Comment byu/feiryz from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Why is the community frustrated over the "no-damage" Rocket challenge in Marvel Rivals?

It is apparent from the thread that most players are frustrated over the "no-damage" Rocket challenge in Marvel Rivals. Many support mains are focused on this rather than playing the game. While not contributing to damage as a healer isn't inherently problematic, many Raccoon players struggle to balance their pursuit of completing challenges with their team's need for damage support

Rocket's kit offers a wide range of versatility, enabling him to deal significant damage while providing substantial healing support to his allies. However, not using his primary fire can be disastrous, particularly in high-pressure situations where even a small amount of damage can change the outcome of the match.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.