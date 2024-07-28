Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist class Hero. We hope you are not fooled by his cuteness, because, he is undoubtedly one of the strongest Strategists in the game. Since the game's release, this hero has absolutely dominated both casual and competitive playlists alike, and if you haven't tried him already, you definitely should.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can play as Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals. Read below to know more.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the December 19 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark is a Strategist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist with extremely high mobility. This Hero has the potential to deal great bursts of healing while simultaneously dishing out quite high damage.

Here's a deeper look into all of the abilities of Marvel Rivals's newest Strategist, Jeff the Land Shark:

Ability Effect Joyful Splash (LMB) Unleash a Healing Splash. Aqua Burst (RMB) Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range. Its Jeff (Q) Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward Healing Bubble (E) Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it and boosts all healing received by the ally Hide and Seek (L-Shift)) Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a movement boost and the wall-crawl ability

How to play as Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals

Mobility

Jeff the Land Shark's Hide and Seek ability in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff has extremely high mobility, and he can traverse in any direction he wants. You should always swap into the Hide and Seek mode whenever you want to reposition in the game.

With just your dorsal fin sticking out, your chances of getting hit get reduced drastically. Furthermore, with this ability, you not only traverse on the ground but also climb walls without exposing your body.

His passive, Oblivious Cuteness, will further ensure that you do not take any critical damage. Paired with your small hitbox, these abilities add to your survivability, making Jeff the Land Shark a Hero with great endurance.

Playstyle

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark Aqua Burst ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals thrives in chaos. Healing works best whenever players are gathered in groups, and naturally, as a Strategist, you should definitely be playing right behind the team.

Use your Aqua Burst to replenish allies' health, and continuously supplement it by throwing Healing Bubbles around the field. Whenever low, your teammates can quickly get their hands on it for a health boost and get back into the team fight.

Make sure you use Hide and Seek to take advantage of higher ground in the game and continuously put pressure on characters like Iron Man, Storm, and even Scarlet Witch.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark's It's Jeff! ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff's Ultimate is perfect for maps that have environmental damage. If you find openings where you can chuck players out of, you must definitely use it to your advantage. You can use your Ultimate to devour enemies that are grouped up and proceed to throw them out of the map for an instantaneous elimination.

Best team-ups for Jeff in Marvel Rivals

1) Luna Snow and Namor

Luna Snow is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow, Namor, and Jeff the Land Shark together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Chilling Charisma. Jeff receives the special ability Frozen Spitball, which replaces his primary attack, Aqua Burst.

When this team-up is active, Jeff shoots Frozen Spitballs toward his enemies, which upon landing, deal damage and create a slowing area of effect. Considering the fact that Jeff’s primary attack is enhanced, this is an excellent team-up to use in the game.

2) Groot and Rocket Raccoon

Groot is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff the Land Shark, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon are part of the Planet X Pals team-up in Marvel Rivals. This is a unique team-up where both Jeff and Rocket are able to ride Groot’s shoulders, receiving damage reduction along the way. Since Jeff is a very fragile hero, this greatly increases his survivability on the battlefield.

Groot, being the team-up anchor, receives a permanent stat boost of +150 max health for the entirety of the season.

Counters for Marvel Rivals Jeff

1) Hawkeye

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark (Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff is a vulnerable character in the game who falls prey to Hawkeye’s significant long-range damage with his Piercing and Blast Arrows. Additionally, Hawkeye’s Hypersonic Arrow critically damages Jeff and slows him down, thereby decreasing Jeff’s consistent healing mid-battle.

Furthermore, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, enables him to spot and damage afterimages of enemies, which is often lethal against low-health characters like Jeff the Land Shark.

2) Psylocke

Psylocke is a counter to Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke is another excellent counter to Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals. Firstly, her primary attacks with Psionic Crossbow deal a significant amount of damage, which can critically damage Jeff. Secondly, her ability to go invisible with Psychic Stealth and quickly reposition with Psi-Blade Dash allows her to flank and take down the healing Jeff from behind with a surprise attack.

Finally, her ultimate, Dance of the Butterfly, is lethal against low-health characters like Jeff the Land Shark, easily melting their low-health bars.

Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark Lore

Jeff is quite an interesting character in the Marvel universe, and this little excerpt from the official Marvel Rivals page provides a brief into his back story:

What's more huggable than a puppy, but hungrier than a great white? It's Jeff! This baby landshark may be one of the most unusual and adorable creatures to ever waddle his way out of the ocean. But anyone who's crossed Jeff's path can tell you that behind his sweet little bark is one nasty bite! After getting captured and displayed as a curiosity at the Collector's Theme Park, Jeff broke free when the Timestream Entanglement scrambled reality. Now's his chance to prove he's a hero, one chomp at a time!

That wraps up everything we know about Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals.

