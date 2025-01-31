8 tips for Vanguards to counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

Vanguards in Marvel Rivals often struggle against Wolverine because of his aggressive playstyle, rapid damage output, and ability to throw enemies off the map with his Feral Leap diving attack. Without proper planning and positioning, Vanguard characters, like Groot, frequently find themselves sent back to the spawn area.

That said, with the right strategy, you can effectively counter Wolverine and support your team to victory. This article lists eight tips to help Vanguards counter and outplay Wolverine.

Eight ways Vanguards can counter Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

Here are the tips for each Vanguard to counter Wolverine:

1) Use Peni Parker’s Mine and Web abilities

Peni Parker from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is an excellent counter to Wolverine. Staying near the Arachno Mines and Bionic Spider Nest prevents Wolverine from getting too close, which limits his effectiveness in close-range combat.

Additionally, use her web ability, Cyber Bond, to stun Wolverine whenever he attempts to charge at you. This will provide your team with the opportunity to focus fire on Wolverine and eliminate him before he can change his approach.

2) Magneto’s Shield and Knockback strategy

Magneto from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is particularly effective for controlling Wolverine's aggression. Use the Iron Bulwark shield to protect yourself from Wolverine's relentless attacks. When he gets too close, deploy the Mag-Cannon to push him back. This creates space for you and your team to follow up with ranged attacks.

3) Doctor Strange’s Levitation mechanism

Doctor Strange from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine specializes in close-range battle, so Doctor Strange must get out of his strike range immediately if Strange's Shield of the Seraphim doesn't work. Always save your Cloak of Levitation ability to avoid Wolverine's attacks. Positioning is essential; hovering over regions where Wolverine cannot reach you will keep you alive and in place to provide important team support.

4) Thor’s Storm Surge for mobility

Thor from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor mains have a powerful defensive tool against Wolverine. They can use the Storm Surge ability to quickly escape Wolverine's attack range. Additionally, Storm Surge provides a temporary health boost (Thor Force), allowing him to withstand Wolverine's incoming attacks. It’s also beneficial to utilize other abilities, like Lightning Realm, to deal extra damage to Wolverine during close-range combat.

5) Venom Swing for quick retreat

Venom from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Utilize the Venom Swing to swiftly dodge Wolverine's attacks and move to a safe location to heal. If you can't escape his assault, activate Symbiotic Resilience to gain a health boost that counters the damage. Remember, the lower Venom's health is, the greater the health boost you will receive.

6) Captain America’s Living Legend for defense

Captain America from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America’s Living Legend ability can deflect incoming projectiles. Utilize this to counter Wolverine’s diving attacks. You can also use the Leading Dash to evade Wolverine’s attack zone and regroup with your team.

7) Groot’s Ironwood and Thornlash combo

Groot from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Combine Groot’s Ironwood Wall with the Thornlash Wall ability and position yourself beside them. This will grant you bonus health to attack Wolverine for maximum damage.

8) Combining Hulk’s Radioactive Lockdown with Heavy Blow ability

Hulk from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk can activate his Radioactive Lockdown ability to temporarily immobilize Wolverine, and then use the Heavy Blow to deal significant damage. To protect himself from Wolverine’s incoming attacks, Hulk can utilize his Indestructible Guard to absorb and convert the damage.

Wolverine is widely recognized as a tank-buster duelist who excels at surprising enemies and inflicting significant damage. However, by mastering your Vanguard and employing effective strategies, you can avoid frequent deaths and offer the support your team needs to achieve victory.

