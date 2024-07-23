Marvel Rivals Magneto guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Magneto is a Vanguard-class Hero. As a Vanguard, Magneto's primary role is to tank damage from enemy Heroes and simultaneously create space for his own team. With his wide set of abilities and the support of his fellow teammates, this job becomes quite easy, especially if you have the Hero team-ups all figured out.

This article will explore the entirety of Magneto's kit and provide a detailed brief on how they can use it to wreak havoc on the battlefield.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Magneto: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Magneto is a Vanguard character (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto in Marvel Rivals has extremely straightforward abilities, and if you're a beginner, this Vanguard hero is a great way to understand the game's core mechanics without worrying about the complexity of your own.

Magento thrives in chaos, and his abilities provide him with a fantastic way to shield himself and his entire team from incoming damage. He has the power to absorb damage and then simultaneously lash it out against his enemies. You can use his powerful kit to claim space and defend it from enemy players.

That said, here's an in-depth look at all his abilities in-game:

Abilities Effect Iron Volley (LMB) Fire a volley of magnetic orbs forward. The range of the resulting explosion increases based on the distance flown Mag Cannon (RMB) Convert the iron rings on Magneto's back into a Mag-Cannon and launch a metallic mass forward. Higher stacks of rings increase damage, and full stacks knock back enemies Meteor M (Q) Draw in all materials around to forge an iron meteor that deals massive damage upon impact. Absorbing enemy projectiles can enhance the meteor's power, yet overloading will cause it to self-destruct Metallic Curtain (L-Shift) Change the magnetic field around to form a metallic curtain, blocking all incoming projectiles Magnetic Descent (Space) Hold Space to fall slowly. Metallic Bulwark (E) Conjure a Metal shield around a chosen ally. Damage absorbed appears as rings on Magneto's back. Iron Bulwark (F) Conjure an iron shield around himself. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto's back Metallic Fusion (C) Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword

How to play as Magneto in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Magneto lacks any form of ability that allows for mobility in his kit. You have to stay feisty on your feet and use the aid of your teammates' abilities, such as Doctor Strange's Pentagram of Farallah to traverse the map and access unreachable locations.

Playstyle

Magneto's Iron Volley is a slow but reliable poking tool. Doing just under 100 HP damage, you can use this ability to poke from a distance or secure eliminations within close range.

Marvel Rivals Magneto Metal Bulwark ability (Image via NetEase Games)

His secondary fire, Mag Cannon requires the Hero to have Rings built on his back. These generally charge up slowly or can be earned quickly by offering your teammates a Metal Bulwark. Any damage absorbed by the latter ability will charge up your Rings, allowing you to launch a high-damage Mag Cannon attack onto foes.

Metallic Curtain is a shielding ability, and with it, you can block all incoming damage till the ability runs out. It's best used as a tool to help your team quickly heal, or push out of chokes without sustaining too much damage.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Magneto Meteor M ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

With Meteor M, Magneto's Ultimate, the Hero flies up into the air and charges up a magnetic field to draw in matter, forming a large meteor. This deals great AoE damage but is the most effective when you can secure a direct hit against a target. The longer you charge up the ultimate, the better the damage.

Best team-ups for Magneto in Marvel Rivals

1) Scarlet Witch (Duelist)

Scarlet Witch is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Magneto (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto and Scarlet Witch together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Metallic Chaos. In this team-up, Magneto receives the special ability, Metallic Fusion, that powers up his greatsword.

When this team-up is active, Scarlet Witch infuses Chaos Energy into Magneto’s greatsword. He can then use this enchanted greatsword to strike down enemies.

2) Wolverine (Duelist)

Wolverine is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Magneto (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is an excellent support to a dive Duelist like Wolverine. His Metal Bulwark ability is especially powerful as it protects Wolverine during close-range combats and converts the damage taken into rings for Magneto. Magneto’s Metallic Curtain is also useful for Wolverine to get close to his enemies without taking heavy damage.

Moreover, Magneto can quickly weaken multiple enemies with his Mag-Cannon and his ultimate, Meteor M, to make it easier for Wolverine to finish them off.

Counters for Marvel Rivals Magneto

1) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is counter to Marvel Rivals Magneto (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is an excellent counter to Magneto in Marvel Rivals. His agility with Venom Swing and Alien Biology is difficult for Magneto to keep up with, and paired with Symbiotic Resilience, makes him almost impossible to take down until it's too late.

Moreover, Venom’s Frenzied Arrival, Cellular Corrosion, and Feast of the Abyss are perfect for a surprise attack that can take down Magento single-handedly.

2) Spider-Man (Duelist)

Spider-Man is a counter to Marvel Rivals Magneto (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is very weak against Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. His shield is pretty much useless against the close-range combat style of Spider-Man and it is very difficult for Magneto to keep up with Spidey’s movement. Pairing Spider-Man’s Get Over Here! and Amazing Combo can be deadly against Magneto in the heat of battle.

Moreover, Spidey’s ultimate, Spectacular Spin, is very difficult to dodge as Magneto, making him an easy target for Spider-Man and his team to take down.

Marvel Rivals Magneto Lore

Magneto has quite a rich backstory. The official Marvel Rivals website offers us a glimpse into the character's lore. If you haven't been through the comics and don't know who the character is, this excerpt is a great way to get a brief on the hero:

"Max Eisenhardt was born with a near-limitless Mutant ability to manipulate magnetic fields. Suffering a lifetime of persecution, Magneto made it his mission to ensure the survival of Mutantkind, no matter the cost. His uncompromising crusade often puts him at odds with other Mutants who seek more peaceful ways to coexist with humanity. Magneto led the campaign to gather the planet's Mutant population and transport them decades into the future to a safe haven on the sentient island Krakoa, protecting his brethren from the growing dangers of the wider world."

