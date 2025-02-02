Marvel Rivals leak hints at massive expansion for the fan-favorite map

A recent Marvel Rivals leak hints at major expansions supposedly coming to the fan-favorite map, Klyntar. Currently, the game only has Klyntar Symbiotic Surface as a playable map. However, according to popular data miner 10Gillion, Klyntar could be getting two new expansions with the release of Season 2, called “The Celestial’s Remains” and “The Core.”

Having said that, here is everything to know about the potential release of two new maps in NetEase's hero shooter.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Marvel Rivals to potentially get two new Klyntar maps in future updates

Popular data miner 10Gillion recently took to Reddit to share his findings, which included the mention of two new Klyntar maps in Marvel Rivals. The data miner claimed that these maps might be released alongside the leaked hero Captain Marvel, sometime during Season 2.

The first map leaked was codenamed “Klyntar: The Celestial’s Remains.” Although the leaker did not share any pictures, it is quite clear from the name that the map will be centered around a dead celestial. Moreover, the map’s internal name was termed “Klyntarc,” which might have something to do with the next Season’s theme.

The other leaked map was named “Klyntar: Core.” There is even less information about this map, though its name suggests it will probably have more Symbiote references and features. This leads to further speculation that the upcoming Season 2 might have a Symbiote theme.

Furthermore, there have been leaks and teases about the potential link between Captain Marvel and the Symbiotic region of Klyntar. If the future Season 2 indeed has a Symbiote theme, we can expect the release of the above-mentioned maps alongside Captain Marvel, in what will potentially be a massive update to the game.

This covers everything there is to know about the leaks hinting at major expansions to Klyntar. It is important to note that these are still speculations since nothing official has been revealed. However, considering the leaker's history with past content, it is highly likely that these might make their way into the game sometime in the future.

