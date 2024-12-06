Marvel Rivals map tier list (February 2025)

Marvel Rivals was released with a total of eight different maps with three game modes - Convoy, Domination, and Convergence. Each map in the game features their very own game modes across the Quick Play and Competitive playlists within the title. However, no map can be perfectly designed, and some of them are better suited for certain game modes in Marvel Rivals.

While each might feature unique layouts, destructible environments, and interactable objects, they do have their own pros and cons. Keeping those in mind, we have curated a detailed Marvel Rivals map tier list to feature all maps ranked from best to worst.

This article will highlight all the Marvel Rivals maps in a complete tier list alongside a short description.

Disclaimer: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest map updates made available in-game on February 5, 2025. It will be further updated when new map balance changes are incorporated within the title.

Which Marvel Rivals maps are the best?

Here is a complete list of all the maps in a tier list for Marvel Rivals:

S-tier: S-tier maps are currently the fan-favorite in the game. They're properly balanced, and offer players a plethora of gameplay options.

Tiers Maps S Empire of Eternal Night Midtown, Klyntar Symbiotic Surface, Hall of Djali, and Tokyo 2099 Spider Islands A Birnin T’Challa, Yggsard Yggdrasil Path, and Hell’s Heaven Hydra Chateris Base B Yggsard Royal Place and Tokyo 2099 Shin Shibuya

S-tier: A lot of fun and challenge

Klyntar map gameplay screenshot (Image via NetEase Games)

The Empire of Eternal Night Midtown is a new Season 1 map and has a lot of interesting elements including the Fantastic Four main building. The map itself has a night setting but comes with an ample amount of light to eliminate any visibility issues. It has a lot of narrow paths on the way in Convoy mode, making it great for teams to take fights in chokehold areas.

It is quite balanced and does not provide too many high-ground areas for sharpshooter characters like Hela and Hakweye. This makes it easier for both teams to experiment with different team compositions.

Klyntar Symbiotic Surface is a fun and spacious map. You can play with high-mobility characters and heavy-duty Vanguards at the same time. There is a lot of air space on the map that can be used by heroes like Iron Man and Star-Lord while providing ample ground area near objective locations for characters like Groot and Peni Parker. There are a few tricky elements on this map that can be used to create bridges and symbiotic walls.

Hall of Djali offers players space to try out varying playstyles — close-range combat and long-range gunfights. There are a lot of terrain changes for each segment of the map with destructible elements that can reshape the approach to the objective.

Similarly, the Tokyo 2099 Spider Islands has a lot of tight areas for team fights and individual duels. The map has different high-ground locations that can be used by characters like Black Widow to score easy eliminations.

A-Tier: Balanced in their place

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda features two different map locations. (Image via NetEase Games)

Birnin T’Challa is the second Wakanda-themed map and features various futuristic elements. The walkways are defined and can often place you in dangerous situations if you simply take a route and walk into enemy ambushes. Although the map has destructible items, they cannot create a sudden shift in the overall terrain.

Yggsard Yggdrasil Path has tall statues and ample space for team fights in almost every corner. One of the primary problems in such maps is that teams get divided and engage in different fights around the objective location. Fortunately, the routes are simple and you can choose to abandon the fight to help your allies quite quickly.

Hell’s Heaven Hydra Chateris Base is a moving map that has rotating entries and exits. These are unique features that can catch players off-guard. However, it can only periodically alter the routes. Apart from that, the map has a beautiful interior setting with open areas where you can fall off.

B-tier: Generic setting and basic gameplay

The maps feature various destructible elements. (Image via NetEase Games)

Yggsard Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099 Shin Shibuya are two of the most commonly seen map layouts. Both have elevations along the route of the objective and feature clustered structures that can be used as cover. The maps have vibrant visuals and can attract the eye of any newcomer. However, the gameplay strategies possible within these regions have grown blatant.

There are a certain number of points where most long-range Duelists will sit and try to collect as many kills as possible, while the tanks anchor down the objective and block off the incoming damage. This makes the experience monotonous as most of the community has already become used to all the possible flanks and routes that their team and the opponent can take.

That's everything that you need to know about the Marvel Rivals map tier list. For more related news about NetEase Games' hero-shooter, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

