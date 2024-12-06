Marvel Rivals Psylocke guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Psylocke is one of the 18 Duelists available in the game. She is considered the toughest hero to play as she has a five-star on her difficult level. Her abilities are some of the most visually appealing and do high amounts of damage. If mastered properly, she can be one of the deadliest heroes in the game. Here's an in-depth look into Psylocke's flashy abilities in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Psylocke: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Psylocke is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Psylocke can get out of sticky situations. As a Duelist, her kit mainly revolves around giving high outputs of damage to the enemies while using her quick mobility. Here's a look into all her abilities in the game:

Ability Effects Psionic Crossbow (LMB) Unleash bolts with psionic crossbows to damage enemies and reduce the cooldowns of all her abilities. Wing Shurikens (RMB) Launch a volley of psionic Shurikens that stick to enemies dealing damage and granting herself Bonus health. Press again to recall the shurikens. Dance of the Butterfly (Q) Slash enemies nearby with a psionic katana, dealing massive damage. Psychic Stealth (E) Enter stealth and gain a movement boost. Psi-blade dash (L-Shift) Dash forward and slice through enemies along the path with psionic blades. Psionic Disc (C) When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health

How to play as Psylocke in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Psylocke Psychic Stealth ability (Image via NetEase Games)

As mentioned, Psylocke's mobility is amazing. She can use her Psi-blade dash to escape danger. This ability can be used twice in quick succession, which lets her cover a decent amount of distance. Her Psychic Stealth is also very useful as it grants her more movement speed for a few seconds and even turns her invisible.

Playstyle

Psylocke is great for both medium and long-range fights. Her Psionic Crossbow can be used to hit enemies further away, which also helps her regain other abilities quickly. This can then be combined with the Wing Shurikens to grant her bonus health while also doing a good amount of damage.

Marvel Rivals Psylocke Psi-Blade Dash ability (Image via NetEase Games)

However, enemies will try to locate and kill her quickly, which is where her Psi-blade dash needs to be used efficiently. It can also be used to cut through enemies, causing a good amount of damage and maybe even getting a few kills of her own. Lastly, the Psychic Stealth will prove to be more beneficial in terms of escaping the opponents. Her invisibility can be used to go behind enemy lines and cause panic within the enemy team.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Psylocke Dance of the Butterfly ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Dance of the Butterfly is one of the strongest ultimate abilities in the game. With this, she can deal substantial damage to enemies within a large radius. This can be especially useful when the opponents are grouped up and committing to a push toward your team. With this ultimate, she can guarantee some crucial multi-kills.

Best team-ups for Psylocke in Marvel Rivals

1) Magik (Duelist)

Magik is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik, Black Panther, and Psylocke form the incredible Dimensional Shortcut team-up in Marvel Rivals. This grants Psylocke a special ability called Psionic Disc.

When this team-up is active, Psylocke can tap into Limbo and rewind a few seconds to a previous position. Additionally, after passing through Limbo, Psylocke gains bonus health based on missing health.

2) Mantis (Strategist)

Mantis is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is excellent when paired with Psylocke in the game. She can keep up with Psylocke’s aggressive playstyle and can easily provide her with heals with her Healing Flower ability. Additionally, Mantis can also boost Psylocke’s damage with Allied Inspiration, which she can then use to flank the enemy team and take down their Strategists easily.

Furthermore, Mantis’ ultimate, Soul Resurgence, greatly increases the survivability of Psylocke on the battlefield while also increasing her movement speed for even quicker maneuvers.

Best Marvel Rivals Psylocke counters

1) Peni Parker (Vanguard)

Peni Parker is a counter to Marvel Rivals Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is one of the best heroes in the game to deal with Psylocke. She can consistently watch flank for her team with her Bionic Spider-Nest and Arachno-Mine abilities. This completely counters Psylocke’s playstyle and forces her to retreat.

Furthermore, Peni Parker’s dodge ability with her Cyber-Bond and Wall Crawl allows her to escape Psylocke’s ultimate easily, thereby increasing her survivability and being a nuisance for Psylocke to deal with.

2) Scarlet Witch (Duelist)

Scarlet Witch is a counter to Marvel Rivals Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Scarlet Witch, although a comfort pick in most cases, is one of the best heroes to counter a flanker like Psylocke. Her primary attack, Chaos Control, is extremely easy to hit and can effectively deal enough damage to Psylocke to force her to fall back. Wanda also can go invisible and reposition with her Mystic Projection ability which further makes it difficult for Psylocke to keep track of her.

Furthermore, Wanda can lock off choke points with her Dark Seal ability and effectively prevent flank attacks from Psylocke.

Marvel Rivals Psylocke Lore

Here's an excerpt from the game's official web page, showcasing the rich character backstory of the mutant:

"A wandering warrior in feudal Japan, the telepathic ninja known as Sai has devoted herself to striking down ancient demons and monsters. With her wolf Logan by her side, Psylocke won't rest until all Yokai have fallen by her psychic blade. Sai was ripped from her reality by the Timestream Entanglement and put on display by the Collector. Alongside newfound allies, she escaped her cage and learned that other familiar warriors might still be out there. Her new quest is to gather those heroes, end this conflict, and return home."

