Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock is one of the most underrated characters in-game. He is a Strategist character. His versatile kit is great at supporting his team through healing, damage distribution, and the unique ability to revive dead allies. He is an important character in prolonged engagements and one of the top picks as a Strategist.

With his high success rate and strong abilities, many are eager to learn how to use him effectively. On that note, here's a complete guide on Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock is a Strategist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Adam Warlock's abilities are designed to sustain and support his team:

Ability Effect Quantum Magic (LMB) Launches quantum energy to deal damage. Cosmic Cluster (RMB) Gather quantum energy into a cluster and then swiftly launch it at the enemy. Soul Bond (LShift) Forge a soul bond with allies, granting Healing Over Time and distributing damage taken across the bond. Avatar Life Stream (E) Target an ally for a bouncing stream of healing energy, which also heals himself upon casting; self-targets if no ally is selected. Karmic Revival (Q) Awaken the karma of allies to revive them. Allies revived have lower health but enjoy a brief period of Invincibility. Regenerative Cocoon (Passive) Once his body perishes, Adam Warlock can freely move as a soul and reforge his body at a chosen spot. Soul Perseverance (Passive Team-up Ability) Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival.

How to play as Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Playing Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock's mobility is notably limited compared to other heroes. He lacks inherent movement abilities such as dashes or teleports. Considering this, it's always better to stay close to Vanguards.

Maintain a position near the team's frontlines just a few meters behind to provide support while also staying out of danger. Utilize cover and high ground to monitor both teammates and potential threats.

Playstyle

Despite being a support hero, he has really high damage that balances both offensive and defensive roles. Keeping the right balance between healing and damage is crucial. Use the Avatar Life Stream on priority to heal enemies, while applying pressure with Quantum Magic should only be done when the situation is tense.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock Karmic Revival ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock's ultimate ability Karmic Revival is game-changing. When activated, it revives fallen teammates within a 30-meter radius and also grants them invincibility temporarily. Using this ability at the right time can turn the tide of the battle during critical moments. Activating Adam Warlock's ultimate in a safe location ensures that revived allies are not immediately targeted.

Best team-ups for Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals

Star-Lord (Left) and Magneto (Right) (Image via NetEase Games)

1) Star-lord (Duelist)

The team-up of Adam Warlock and Star-Lord created a great dynamic. Star-Lord's high damage and fast movements complement the former's support abilities. Though Soul Perseverance ability also works on Mantis, as a Strategist, she has good resources to protect both herself and others.

2) Magneto (Vanguard)

Magneto in Marvel Rivals is a great frontline protector for Adam Warlock. His defensive capabilities and control over the map allow Adam to heal safely from a distance. Magneto can draw enemy attention and absorb damage better than the majority of heroes. This partnership ensures a well-rounded team composition.

Best Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock counters

Squirrel Girl (Left) and Doctor Strange (Right) (Image via NetEase Games)

1) Squirrel Girl (Duelist)

Squirrel Girl is arguably the best Duelist counter for Adam Warlock. Thanks to her burst damage and agility, she can quickly close gaps and disrupt Adam's healing actions. By focusing on Adam Warlock, Squirrel Girl can hinder his healing by simply ricocheting her acorns.

2) Doctor Strange (Vanguard)

Doctor Strange can easily manipulate the battlefield and interrupt Adam Warlock's support. He can use his teleportation ability to backstab as well as help the entire team relocate. This could make it difficult for Adam Warlock to focus on either healing or attacking.

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock lore

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock has an interesting lore (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Adam Warlock is a synthetic being created to be a perfect human. He possesses cosmic powers and seeks to maintain balance in the universe. He has a deep connection with the Soul Gem that grants him unique abilities such as soul manipulation and resurrection.

