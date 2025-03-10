  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Virtus.pro clinches victory in Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA

Virtus.pro clinches victory in Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA

By Akash Das
Modified Mar 10, 2025 10:17 GMT
Virtus.pro clinches victory in Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA (Image via NetEase Games)
Virtus.pro clinches victory in Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA (Image via NetEase Games)

The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA has come to a successful conclusion, with Virtus.pro emerging as the champion and taking home a cash prize of $40,000 USD. The tournament featured eight teams competing for a total prize pool of $100,000 USD. It was structured in two stages: a Swiss Stage that took place from February 28, 2025, to March 2, 2025, followed by a Double Elimination bracket held from March 7, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

Ad

Here's all the information you need to know regarding the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA grand finals.

Virtus.pro wins the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA

In the grand finals, Virtus.pro went up against Team OG in a best-of-seven series. Displaying outstanding skills and strategy, Virtus.pro emerged victorious, winning the series 4-2. The maps played during the match included Spider Islands, Hell's Heaven, Yggdrasil Path, Royal Palace, Midtown, and Birnin T'Challa, with the winning team demonstrating superior tactics throughout the competition.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

You may also like: Sentinels releases new Marvel Rivals roster.

The map-wise results of the match are as follows:

  • Spider-Islands: Virtus.pro 2-1 Team OG
  • Hell's Heaven: Virtus.pro 1-2 Team OG
  • Yggdrasil Path: Virtus.pro 2-1 Team OG
  • Royal Palace: Virtus.pro 1-2 Team OG
  • Midtown: Virtus.pro 2-1 Team OG
  • Birnin T'Challa: Virtus.pro 2-0 Team OG

Players of Virtus.pro delivered outstanding performances throughout the series. The team's roster, including phi(Duelist), SparkR(Duelist), dridro(Strategist), Finnsi(Vanguard), Sypeh(Strategist), and Nevix(Vanguard), played pivotal roles in securing victory in the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA grand finals.

Ad

The prize pool of $100,000 is spread among the participating teams based on their finishing position:

  • 1st place: Virtus.pro - $40,000
  • 2nd place: Team OG - $20,000
  • 3rd place: Fnatic - $12,000
  • 4th place: Luminosity Gaming EU - $8,000
  • 5th place: Team Peps - $6,000
  • 6th place: Zero Tenacity - $6,000
  • 7th place: Dusty - $4,000
  • 8th place: Twisted Minds - $4,000

Also read: Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025: Schedule, prize, where to watch.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA grand finals. This marks the beginning of the Marvel Rivals competitive action for 2025, with numerous high-tier tournaments on the horizon.

Ad

The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 will continue with the North America (NA) region tournament, scheduled to start on March 15, 2025. This event will showcase prominent teams competing for a share of the USD 100,000 prize pool.

Fans can look forward to exciting matches as the top North American teams fight for the championship title in the upcoming Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA tournament.

Also read: Players believe that Marvel Rivals is "hard-carrying" the entire Marvel franchise.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी