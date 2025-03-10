Virtus.pro clinches victory in Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA

The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA has come to a successful conclusion, with Virtus.pro emerging as the champion and taking home a cash prize of $40,000 USD. The tournament featured eight teams competing for a total prize pool of $100,000 USD. It was structured in two stages: a Swiss Stage that took place from February 28, 2025, to March 2, 2025, followed by a Double Elimination bracket held from March 7, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

Here's all the information you need to know regarding the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA grand finals.

Virtus.pro wins the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA

In the grand finals, Virtus.pro went up against Team OG in a best-of-seven series. Displaying outstanding skills and strategy, Virtus.pro emerged victorious, winning the series 4-2. The maps played during the match included Spider Islands, Hell's Heaven, Yggdrasil Path, Royal Palace, Midtown, and Birnin T'Challa, with the winning team demonstrating superior tactics throughout the competition.

The map-wise results of the match are as follows:

Spider-Islands : Virtus.pro 2-1 Team OG

: 2-1 Team OG Hell's Heaven : Virtus.pro 1-2 Team OG

: Virtus.pro 1-2 Team OG Yggdrasil Path : Virtus.pro 2-1 Team OG

: 2-1 Team OG Royal Palace : Virtus.pro 1-2 Team OG

: 1-2 Team OG Midtown : Virtus.pro 2-1 Team OG

: 2-1 Team OG Birnin T'Challa: Virtus.pro 2-0 Team OG

Players of Virtus.pro delivered outstanding performances throughout the series. The team's roster, including phi(Duelist), SparkR(Duelist), dridro(Strategist), Finnsi(Vanguard), Sypeh(Strategist), and Nevix(Vanguard), played pivotal roles in securing victory in the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA grand finals.

The prize pool of $100,000 is spread among the participating teams based on their finishing position:

1st place : Virtus.pro - $40,000

: Virtus.pro - 2nd place : Team OG - $20,000

: Team OG - 3rd place : Fnatic - $12,000

: Fnatic - 4th place : Luminosity Gaming EU - $8,000

: Luminosity Gaming EU - 5th place : Team Peps - $6,000

: Team Peps - 6th place : Zero Tenacity - $6,000

: Zero Tenacity - 7th place : Dusty - $4,000

: Dusty - 8th place: Twisted Minds - $4,000

Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 EMEA grand finals. This marks the beginning of the Marvel Rivals competitive action for 2025, with numerous high-tier tournaments on the horizon.

The Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 will continue with the North America (NA) region tournament, scheduled to start on March 15, 2025. This event will showcase prominent teams competing for a share of the USD 100,000 prize pool.

Fans can look forward to exciting matches as the top North American teams fight for the championship title in the upcoming Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 NA tournament.

