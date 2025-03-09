  • home icon
  Esports & Gaming
  Marvel Rivals' new feature allows you to report players for leaving a match

Marvel Rivals' new feature allows you to report players for leaving a match

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Mar 09, 2025 19:55 GMT
Marvel Rivals new report feature explained (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals new report feature explained (Image via NetEase Games)

Similar to other competitive games, Marvel Rivals has faced the time-long issue of players leaving mid-match due to some disagreement within the team. This leads to almost unwinnable situations for most teams, especially considering Rivals is a role-based 6v6 competitive title. Fortunately, however, the developers have decided to address this problem by introducing a new option to report players who leave mid-match.

Here is everything you need to know about the topic.

Details about the Marvel Rivals report feature

The developers stated in the official patch notes for Marvel Rivals’ March 6, 2025, update that a new report feature has been added to the game and that it would allow players to report those who leave a game prematurely. Here is what the patch notes said:

“You can now report those who leave matches prematurely via the menu while still in a match.”
This was, honestly, a much-needed feature, as it is almost impossible to win with one less player, especially in a role-based game. Players now have the freedom of reporting those who leave matches voluntarily, and can expect strict action taken against the deserters.

This new report feature, however, comes as a double-edged sword. A significant number of players have reported unexpected game crashes resulting in them leaving matches all of a sudden. To further deteriorate the situation, some players are even unable to get back into ongoing matches due to some bug. It is very likely that these players would also get reported even though they did not make any mistake.

It will be entirely up to the individual reviewing these reports to decide whether the defaulter had a genuine reason or not.

That covers everything you need to know about the new report feature in Marvel Rivals. Feel free to exercise this new power in the game to get rid of the players who are leaving mid-match and ruining the experience for others.

Edited by Niladri Roy
