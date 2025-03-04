Sentinels releases new Marvel Rivals roster: Everything we know

Renowned North American esports group Sentinels are well-known for their success in competitive gaming across multiple titles. The corporation recently increased its scope by acquiring a strong Marvel Rivals roster (formerly known as NTMR), a team that has claimed numerous tournament victories.

Created by NetEase, Marvel Rivals is a fast-paced hero shooter that pits iconic Marvel heroes in exciting 6v6 combat. Since its introduction in December 2024, the game has garnered popularity rapidly in the esports community.

The team has officially entered the Marvel Rivals esports scene, adding experienced players and personnel to the competitive field. This is a huge step toward establishing the title's popularity in professional gaming. Read on to know more.

Sentinels Marvel Rivals roster: Everything we know

In their announcement, Sentinels revealed the acquisition of a formidable roster previously known as NTMR. The latter has an impressive track record, boasting wins in competitions such as the Rivals Rumble held in January 2025. The team has signed the following players:

Strategist : Chassidy " Aramori " Kaye

: Chassidy " " Kaye Strategist : Mark " Karova " Kvashin

: Mark " " Kvashin Vanguard : Colin " Coluge " Arai

: Colin " " Arai Vanguard : Zairek " Hogz " Poll

: Zairek " " Poll Duelist : Ryan " Rymazing " Bishop

: Ryan " " Bishop Duelist: Anthony "SuperGomez" Gomez.

Additionally, "Anexile" and William "Crimzo" Hernandez takes on analyst and coaching roles.

The team is now focused on the MR Invitational in North America and the MR Championship 1. Sentinels' introduction into the game's esports scene aligns with other big organizations like Virtus.pro, who have already announced their participation.

Sentinels' decision to join the esports scene indicates the title's growing popularity and the organization's commitment to remaining at the forefront of competitive gaming. Fans are excited to see how this seasoned group performs under the team's banner in the forthcoming competitions.

Currently, there is limited public information available about each player on the Sentinels' roster. The formal statement highlighted the team's impressive track record, which included competition victories under their previous name, NTMR.

Sentinels' debut is an important moment for both the organization and the game's competitive environment. The team is ready to make a significant impression in Marvel Rivals esports with its solid lineup that is expected to compete in some upcoming high-profile events.

