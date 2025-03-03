  • home icon
Marvel Rivals leak hints at a new event with free Black Widow comic skin

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 03, 2025 15:12 GMT
Leaks suggest a new event and free skin in Marvel Rivals is coming (Image via NetEase Games)
Leaks suggest a new event and free skin in Marvel Rivals is coming (Image via NetEase Games)

According to recent Marvel Rivals leaks, a new event may arrive alongside a free Black Widow skin inspired by the comics. Marvel Rivals has already featured multiple events with free skins, keeping players engaged with fresh content. This trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down, as NetEase has also hinted at more crossover events in the future, exciting the community.

The latest information comes from @X0X_LEAK, a well-known team of dataminers who have accurately revealed details about the game in the past. On that note, here's everything we know regarding the leaked event and skin so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaks suggest a new event and free Black Widow skin arriving soon in Marvel Rivals

@X0X_LEAK posted two separate leaks on X. The first claimed that a new event might take place from March 7 to April 11, 2025. However, the name and theme of the supposed event are not known yet.

In a follow-up post, the leaker stated that a free Black Widow skin, inspired by the Mrs. Barnes (1872 Series) comic, will also be included in the event. The post featured a comic book image of Black Widow in a cowboy-like outfit. In the image, she appears to be completely fine, but the dialogue box reads:

"Oh, God! Get Off! Stop! Please!"
As per comic book lore, Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) is actually Mrs. Natasha Barnes in an alternate universe set in the late 1800s. She is the widow of Deputy James Barnes, an alternate version of Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes). After the death of Deputy James, Natasha takes on the Black Widow persona, playing a significant role in the story.

With quite an interesting backstory, this event (assuming the leaks are true) has the potential to bring a lot of new things to the game. For example, it could feature a limited-time game mode set in the 1800s. Moreover, if the Black Widow skin is indeed free, there would be a new set of challenges added to the game for unlocking the costume.

As always, leaks should be taken with caution. It is to be noted that there has been no official confirmation regarding the event or the free skin from the developers of Marvel Rivals yet.

Edited by Niladri Roy
