  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Marvel Rivals will follow Fortnite and Call of Duty's footsteps, NetEase confirms

Marvel Rivals will follow Fortnite and Call of Duty's footsteps, NetEase confirms

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 02, 2025 06:53 GMT
Marvel Rivals fans can expect various collaborations in future (Image via Epic Games, NetEase Games, and Activision)
Marvel Rivals fans can expect various collaborations in future (Image via Epic Games, NetEase Games, and Activision)

NetEase Games has recently hinted at upcoming crossover events for its popular free-to-play shooter, Marvel Rivals. This immersive experience brings together characters from various Marvel franchises. In its recent Q4 2024 financial report, NetEase highlighted the game's success and hinted at future collaborations to enhance player engagement, which seems to follow the strategy of Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Ad

As per reports, NetEase Games had a net revenue of approximately $3.7 billion, and the net profit was increased by 33%. After explaining the financial statistics, NetEase addressed various questions during a public conference. Here's what we learned about Marvel Rivals from the Q4 2024 financial reports call.

Also read: MR fans could have gotten a whole different game without any Marvel heroes

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Marvel Rivals is set to feature exciting crossover events and promotions

While specific details about the upcoming crossover events have not yet been disclosed, in the gaming industry, crossovers often introduce new characters, missions, or events that resonate with fans. When asked about the next growth strategy of the game, one of the NetEase Games representatives offered this response:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"NetEase plans to continue investing in development and marketing, with a long-term operational strategy. The team has plans for eSports and will announce these plans to enhance the gaming ecosystem. There will also be crossover events and promotions with other media to expand the user base."
Netease confirms there will be MORE Crossover events & promotions with other media byu/xolovelee inmarvelrivals
Ad

For Marvel Rivals, this could mean integrating more elements from other popular Marvel games or media. The title has already been exploring crossovers with other games, such as Marvel Snap, and Spider-Man 2, or movies such as Captain America Brave New World.

This approach follows a trend seen in successful titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty, which have built massive engagement through high-profile collaborations. Both of these games regularly feature crossovers with movies, TV shows, and even musicians, introducing cosmetic items and limited-time events.

Ad

During Chapter 6 Season 2, Fortnite had produced a rap feud between Big Dill (a Battle Pass skin) and T-pain, which had gone went viral in the gaming community. Meanwhile Call of Duty recently collaborated with Squid Game Season 2, featuring cosmetic items as well as a limited-time game mode, which was quite successful as well.

As NetEase continues to innovate and expand the game, players can expect these potential crossover events soon. While official announcements are yet to be made, the anticipation fans excitement within the Marvel Rivals community.

Ad

Read more articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी