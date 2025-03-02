Marvel Rivals will follow Fortnite and Call of Duty's footsteps, NetEase confirms

NetEase Games has recently hinted at upcoming crossover events for its popular free-to-play shooter, Marvel Rivals. This immersive experience brings together characters from various Marvel franchises. In its recent Q4 2024 financial report, NetEase highlighted the game's success and hinted at future collaborations to enhance player engagement, which seems to follow the strategy of Fortnite and Call of Duty.

As per reports, NetEase Games had a net revenue of approximately $3.7 billion, and the net profit was increased by 33%. After explaining the financial statistics, NetEase addressed various questions during a public conference. Here's what we learned about Marvel Rivals from the Q4 2024 financial reports call.

Also read: MR fans could have gotten a whole different game without any Marvel heroes

Marvel Rivals is set to feature exciting crossover events and promotions

While specific details about the upcoming crossover events have not yet been disclosed, in the gaming industry, crossovers often introduce new characters, missions, or events that resonate with fans. When asked about the next growth strategy of the game, one of the NetEase Games representatives offered this response:

"NetEase plans to continue investing in development and marketing, with a long-term operational strategy. The team has plans for eSports and will announce these plans to enhance the gaming ecosystem. There will also be crossover events and promotions with other media to expand the user base."

For Marvel Rivals, this could mean integrating more elements from other popular Marvel games or media. The title has already been exploring crossovers with other games, such as Marvel Snap, and Spider-Man 2, or movies such as Captain America Brave New World.

This approach follows a trend seen in successful titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty, which have built massive engagement through high-profile collaborations. Both of these games regularly feature crossovers with movies, TV shows, and even musicians, introducing cosmetic items and limited-time events.

During Chapter 6 Season 2, Fortnite had produced a rap feud between Big Dill (a Battle Pass skin) and T-pain, which had gone went viral in the gaming community. Meanwhile Call of Duty recently collaborated with Squid Game Season 2, featuring cosmetic items as well as a limited-time game mode, which was quite successful as well.

As NetEase continues to innovate and expand the game, players can expect these potential crossover events soon. While official announcements are yet to be made, the anticipation fans excitement within the Marvel Rivals community.

