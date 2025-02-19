A fan has created a conceptual version of Dr. Octopus in Marvel Rivals. Using Bruce Banner's in-game model as the base, @WickedCube ingeniously added four mechanical claws to emulate the iconic appearance of the classic Spider-Man villain. This fan-made project also showcases a series of unique abilities designed to bring Doc Ock to life inside the game.

Ad

This article will cover everything that this Dr. Octopus concept features.

Also read: Marvel Rivals leak suggests some buffs coming to fan-favorite heroes

A Marvel Rivals fan has created a Dr. Octopus concept

In the Marvel Lore, Dr. Otto Octavius, a.k.a, Dr. Octopus is a brilliant scientist who, after a laboratory accident, becomes a formidable adversary of Spider-Man. Equipped with four mechanical, tentacle-like appendages, he possesses enhanced strength and agility, and that's exactly what the user has tried to showcase in the concept.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video was reshared by @RivalsAssembled, one of the most popular Marvel Rivals fan pages, and managed to gain over 28,000 likes within a day.

These are the abilities showcased in the concept:

Havoc Claw: The mechanical arms hit nearby enemies with rapid melee attacks.

The mechanical arms hit nearby enemies with rapid melee attacks. Wrecking Grip: Allows the player to pick up and hurl objects at opponents, inflicting significant damage.

Allows the player to pick up and hurl objects at opponents, inflicting significant damage. Cephalopod Dash: Offers a swift forward movement to close gaps or evade attacks.

Offers a swift forward movement to close gaps or evade attacks. Tentacle Aegis: Gathers surrounding items to form a temporary shield, deflecting incoming projectiles.

Gathers surrounding items to form a temporary shield, deflecting incoming projectiles. Wrath of the Master (Ultimate ability): Seizes two enemies with the mechanical arms and smashes them together, reminiscent of Hulk's ultimate move.

Ad

It's important to note that this creation is an independent fan project with no affiliation to NetEase Games, the developers of the game. The animations are in a prototype stage, lacking environmental elements, and are not part of the official game. Additionally, players cannot access this concept within the game in any way, as modding capabilities have been disabled by the developers.

The dedication of the Marvel Rivals community continues to grow, with fans showcasing their creativity through unique hero concepts. While there is nothing to suggest that concepts might become official, the hype surrounding them highlights the game's potential for future content and innovation.

Ad

Also read: "Literally inches away from greatness": Marvel Rivals community debates what reworks Captain America needs

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.