Marvel Rivals leak suggests some buffs coming to fan-favorite heroes

According to recent leaks, Marvel Rivals' Vanguard class heroes are expected to get some buffs in the upcoming patch. The game's inaugural season (Eternal Night Falls) has reached its midpoint, bringing a wave of excitement and anticipation among players. Spanning approximately 14 weeks, Season 1 is divided into two halves, each introducing fresh content and updates to enhance the gaming experience.

As the season progresses, reputable Marvel Rivals dataminer @X0X_LEAK (on X) has leaked information about some potential adjustments targeting the Vanguard class that are aimed at refining gameplay balance. Here's everything you need to know about the topic.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaks suggest Vanguard heroes are getting buffs in Marvel Rivals

As per a recent leak, the forthcoming mid-season patch for Marvel Rivals (expected to roll out on February 21, 2025) may introduce several balance adjustments to tank characters to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Venom is reportedly undergoing modifications to his abilities. His Frenzied Arrival ability, which previously caused a vertical knockback, may be altered to deliver an inward knockback at a 75° angle. This change likely aims to provide players with better control over enemy positioning. Additionally, the energy cost for Venom's ultimate ability is expected to decrease from 2800 to 2500.

Captain America is also expected to receive some enhancements. As per the leak, the update will supposedly enable players to utilize his Absolute Will ability defensively while jumping, for increased versatility. Moreover, his Vibranium Energy Saw is expected to see a boost in projectile speed from 60 m/s to 80 m/s. The ejection speed post-hit is also seemingly set to rise from 100 m/s to 150 m/s.

Thor mains have reasons to rejoice as well, as the cooldown period following his Rune Awakening skill is expected to be removed. Groot's defensive capabilities are rumored to improve too, with his walls' placement distance expected to be increased from 15 meters to 18 meters.

Also read: Marvel Rivals players debate over Goddess of Death ultimate ability

However, not all Vanguard heroes are receiving buffs, as per the leak. Magneto is reportedly facing some nerfs, with his Metallic Curtain now seeing an energy cost hike from 50 to 65, and the maximum duration decreasing from 2 to 1.5 seconds. However, his primary attack damage is supposedly going to be increased from 35 to 40. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange's base health is expected to decrease from 650 to 600.

That's all we know about the potential Vanguard class hero adjustments in Marvel Rivals as of now. Do note that these are speculative, and users are highly advised to await an official confirmation from NetEase Games.

