The 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals was released on February 13, 2025. Two of the most attractive features of this collection are the Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Anniversary skins. The skins show the characters in their wedding dresses, making it a suitable Valentine's Day release by NetEase Games.
This article will go over everything that's included in the new 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals and also discuss its price.
60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals: Details and is it worth purchasing?
Price and what's included
The 60th Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals is available in the game's store for 2,800 units. The bundle consists of two skins, emotes, sprays, and more. Here is everything that the bundle includes:
- The Life Fantastic Mister Fantastic costume
- The Life Fantastic Invisible Woman costume
- Emotes
- Banner
- Spray
The skins are of legendary status, making them one of the rarest pairs of skins in the title. You will also have an animated MVP screen featuring Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman together.
The skins included in the 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals were also part of a Twitch giveaway where you could match up streamers and stand a chance to earn them for free. However, for those who couldn't earn it, the skins are available in the store for purchase.
Is it worth buying?
The 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals is a rather interesting collection of cosmetics. It is certainly perfect for Fantastic Four fanatics who enjoy the comic book characters and their lore and history.
Furthermore, it also makes for an interesting bundle for couples looking to celebrate Valentine's Day. It's also vital to remember that the skins are of the Legendary rarity, meaning that they are even rarer than Epic skins such as the Malice Invisible Woman skin.
Keeping these factors in mind, the 60th Wedding Anniversary bundle in Marvel Rivals is certainly worth buying. However, choices may vary from player to player, as the themes may not appeal to everyone.
