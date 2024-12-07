Marvel Rivals character tier list: Best Heroes to play (January 2025)

The Marvel Rivals character tier list is a fantastic way to gauge which characters are currently meta in the ongoing season for the title. The game features a roster of 35 unique heroes, starting from high-mobility assassins, devastating ranged damage dealers, indestructible tanks, and versatile supports.

We believe there's a character for you that will suit your playstyle. While some of the heroes are good for any situation you are in, others will require certain setups or will only excel under certain conditions.

In this article, we have curated a tier list for all the heroes in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: Updated the tier list with Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

Marvel Rivals character tier list: All heroes ranked from best to worst

For the tier list, we have categorized the heroes into 4 tiers:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier

The highest tier is the S-tier, while the lowest is the C-tier. Here is our Marvel Rivals character tier list:

Tier Duelist Vanguard Strategist S Iron Fist, Hawkeye, Mister Fantastic, and Winter Soldier Doctor Strange, Magneto Invisible Woman, Luna Snow, Mantis, Cloak & Dagger A Psylocke, Hela, Moon Knight, The Punisher, Star-Lord Groot and Peni Parker Loki, Jeff The Land Shark, Adam Warlock B Black Panther, Iron Man, Magik, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch Hulk, Thor, Venom Rocket Raccoon C Black Widow, Namor, Storm Captain America -

S-tier: Heroes that you need to master

Doctor Strange is an S-tier character in the Marvel Rivals character tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

The characters condensed in this category of the Marvel Rivals character tier list have the highest impact in a match. Picking these heroes or villains can increase your chances of winning the game and currently occupy the meta spots. Marvel Rivals Season 1 introduced two of the strongest heroes, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, to the game, and are very powerful. You can pick this duo to catch enemies off guard and even launch flanks comparatively easily.

Iron Fist and Winter Soldier can deal massive damage at close range and wreak havoc with their ultimate abilities. These abilities are effective against grouped-up enemies and taking out the back lines of the opponent team. Luna Snow and Mantis have been solid supporters of almost all team compositions. This is primarily due to their ability to boost heals (with basic abilities and ultimates) and temporarily incapacitate enemies, securing easy kills in-game for the team.

Moving on to the Vanguards of the team, Doctor Strange and Magneto take the top spot. Both characters are quite self-sufficient and feature shield abilities that can mitigate a lot of incoming damage. The ultimates of these vanguards can turn the tides of war and are a highly effective way to deal large area-based damage.

A-tier: Balanced with their pros and cons

Moon Knight is an A-tier character in the Marvel Rivals character tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

A-tier characters in the Marvel Rivals character tier list act as the backup picks that could suit your niche needs in unique scenarios. This means that you should try to have a general understanding of these characters. However, some of the names in this category have a steep learning curve but can be made into one of your main picks.

Damage dealers like Psylocke, Hela, Moon Knight, The Punisher, and Star-Lord are plenty strong on their own. But these are also characters that need constant support and perform best when placed in tandem with capable Vanguards and Strategists. Expecting these picks to carry the game with a high damage output can land your team in difficult positions. This is primarily because the characters are squishy and heavily targeted on the battlefield.

Groot and Peni Parker are capable Vanguards and can perform well if you have mastered the abilities and combos. The same is true for Loki, Adam Warlock, and Jeff as the characters have limited ways of defending themselves while having a high skill ceiling.

B-tier and C-tier: Pick at your own risk

Namor is a C-tier character in the Marvel Rivals character tier list (Image via NetEase Games)

The B and C-tiers of the Marvel Rivals character tier list contain heroes and villains that you should try to avoid picking. This is not because their ability kits are not effective but because the impact in the game is not massive. Most of these characters perform best when used with team-up abilities.

Iron Man and Hulk have one of the strongest team-ups which provides a special Gamma charge, increasing the damage output. Several combinations can be used with Duelists like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Scarlet Witch. But this means that you would need to wait for the team-ups to be active when playing these characters to make the most out of your pick.

Thor, Venom, and Captain America have a similar place in the game with incredible potential. This is because they fail to provide consistent solo performance and can put the entire team at a disadvantage. Rocket Raccoon is arguably one of the least effective supports in the game but has good mobility, making the character a B-tier.

Black Widow, Namor, and Storm are difficult to master. These are sharpshooter picks and require players to be adept at escaping or surviving after being targeted. This means you need to have a high level of map and game sense — which can take long hours of grind.

It is important to note that you should find a few comfortable characters from each class. Mastering a selected number of heroes or villains makes it easier to perform in online multiplayer matches. This is also a great way to explore different playstyles while raking in victories. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

