Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon is a Strategist class character. Strategists in Marvel Rivals are 'Support' characters who aid their team by healing them and offering them the gateway to maximize their potential on the battlefield. Rocket undoubtedly shone brightly during the closed-beta phase, and even now, we believe he is a stellar pick for a Strategist.

This article will provide an in-depth look into Rocket Raccoon's versatile kit in Marvel Rivals. To know more about the intricacies attached to this Hero, read below.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon is a Strategist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals is a simple, yet versatile Strategist Hero. He is great for beginners to understand the complexity and requirements expected from this role while providing fantastic healing and supportive output in the game.

Trending

As a Strategist, Rockets kit is centered around enabling his team to perform better. He is responsible for keeping their health topped up, and better yet, offering them powerups to assist them in establishing dominance in the game.

Here's an in-depth look into all his abilities:

Ability Effect Bombard Mode (LMB) Fire energy projectiles that deal damage Repair Mode (RMB) Shoot bouncing spheres to heal allies C.Y.A (Q) Deploy a Cosmic Yarn Amplifier that grants allies a Damage Boost Jetpack Dash (LShift) Dash forward Wild Crawl (Space) Hold Space to run on a wall Flying Ace (Space) Hold Space to fall slowly B.R.B (E) Deploy a Rebirth Beacon that revives a fallen ally and periodically produces armor packs and rocket jet packs Old Friends (C) Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving Damage reduction Ammo Invention (Z) Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload device in the target direction. Upon entering the device's range, the Punisher and Winter Soldier receive the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing

While the character might seem to have quite a long list of complex abilities, that isn't the case. He has a fairly attainable skill-ceiling and in our opinion, he is perfectly suited for beginners due to his versatility.

How to play as Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon Jetpack Dash ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals has great mobility tools at his disposal. Starting from his passive abilities, both Wild Crawl and Flying Ace allow Rocket to quickly traverse up heights, and maintain air-time when he desires. This opens up avenues for taking unclaimed vertical space and sneaking into enemy territory without them knowing so.

Furthermore, Jetpack Dash allows you to dash around the battlefield, claiming space, and allowing you to play around with natural cover when required.

Playstyle

Being a Strategist, Rocket Raccoon thrives when he plays strictly with his team. Raccoon's kit consists of supportive elements that enhance the gameplay experience of other Heroes in his team. Repair Mode is a fantastic tool to provide healing to your allies as and when required. It is one of the most crucial pieces of Rocket's kit, and as a Strategist, you should ensure that your entire team's health is constantly topped up.

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon Battle Rebirth Beacon ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Furthermore, he also gets access to Battle Rebirth Beacon which allows him to revive allies and drop armor packs for his team. This ability alone can carry a fight, and at times, turn the tides of the game. Deploy it in an area with natural cover to avoid incoming damage for best results. You will have an unlimited supply of armor and jet packs, providing you with a distinct advantage over your foes.

Note that Rocket isn't merely restricted to a supportive role. The Hero packs a tremendous punch with his machine gun, and you should be spraying down enemies whenever possible.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon Cosmic Yarn Amplifier ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Cosmic Yarn Amplifier, Rocket's Ultimate ability, boosts your teammates' damage output. This is the perfect tool to wrap up long-drawn engagements and is best used to squash enemy resistance. We also suggest you use it as an initiator tool to overpower enemies when they've got you pinned down.

Best team-ups for Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals

1) Groot (Vanguard)

Groot is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon (Image via NetEase Games)

Groot, Jeff the Land Shark, and Rocket Raccoon together form the team-up called Planet X Pals. This gives Rocket a special ability, Old Friends, which grants him the ability to ride on Groot’s shoulder, in turn receiving damage reduction.

This is not exactly a destructive team-up in the game, however, the three heroes, as a unit, are very difficult to take down especially considering the extremely powerful abilities possessed by them.

2) Winter Soldier (Duelist)

Winter Soldier is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher, Winter Soldier, and Rocket Raccoon form the extremely destructive team-up in Marvel Rivals, Ammo Overload. When this team-up is active, Rocket throws down a device that grants The Punisher and Winter Soldier Infinite Ammo and Faster fire-rate buffs.

Furthermore, Rocket Raccoon being the Team-up Anchor, receives a 5% healing boost.

Also read: 5 best heroes to duo with Rocket Raccoon

Counters for Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon

1) Luna Snow (Strategist)

Luna Snow is a counter to Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is an excellent counter-pick against Rocket Raccoon because of her consistent healing capability. She can reliably counter Rocket’s ability to increase the overall damage output of his team using her Ice Arts and Share the Stage abilities. Her Absolute Zero ability can counter Rocket’s movement mechanics with ease.

Furthermore, Luna’s ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, is exceptionally strong and completely negates Rocket’s B.R.B. and C.Y.A. abilities.

2) Iron Fist (Duelist)

Iron Fist is a counter to Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist is one of the few Duelists who can go toe-to-toe with Rocket’s movement with his Crane Leap, Wall Runner, and K’un-Lun Kick abilities. Moreover, Rocket being a Strategist, has low base health and fails to keep up with Iron Fist’s damage output, thus getting destroyed in a 1v1 situation against him. Additionally, Iron Fist also possesses an ability called Dragon’s Defense, which is particularly powerful against Rocket as it can absorb and return the damage received through Yat Jee Chung Kuen.

Furthermore, Iron Fist’s ultimate, Living Chi, is incredibly destructive and can melt Rocket Raccoon easily, making him a direct counter to the Strategist.

Also read: 5 best heroes to counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon Lore

Rocket Raccoon is one of the most notorious members of the Guardians of the Galaxy crew. He is a mechanically enhanced talking Raccoon with a love for guns. In case you are not familiar with the character's background, here is an excerpt from his in-game lore:

"He may look cute and fuzzy at first glance, but the space ranger known as Rocket has a bite just as nasty as his attitude. Fortunately, he puts his uncanny technical aptitude to use for good as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. When Star-Lord signed on for a mission to explore Klyntar, Rocket tagged along for some easy target practice shooting symbiotes. But when their ship crashed, Rocket unexpectedly found himself in a fight for his life, trying to keep his fellow Guardians safe until help arrived."

That's all there is to know about Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals. Check out our Hero guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.