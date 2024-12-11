5 best heroes to counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals

Picking characters to counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals is quite easy. Although the Strategist might be difficult to pin down or chase, it is more important to get rid of the abilities that this hero can provide for the team. Fortunately, there is a limit to how quickly Rocket can evade and has a small health pool. This makes him the perfect target for hard hitters and sharp-shooters.

There are different ways to counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals. One of them is isolating the hero in fights and the other is to just use burst damage abilities like Iron Man's ultimate to eliminate the hero. Strategists generally prefer staying behind Vanguards to survive as long as possible on the battlefield while providing heals and buffs. So they naturally try to avoid head-on fights.

This article will highlight the most effective characters that can counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Exploring 5 heroes to counter Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals

1) Iron Fist

Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As mentioned previously, Rocket Raccoon is a Strategist-class hero, which means that his base health will be on the lower side. Thus, a competent damage dealer can easily take care of him. To balance this out, Rocket has one of the most dynamic movement abilities in the game, however, that doesn't mean he is the only one with an agile build.

Iron Fist is a Duelist-class hero, meaning he excels at dishing out damage to enemies. Keeping in tune with his comic book portrayals, Iron Fist is a melee-based character and is one of the best. Once an enemy is in his range, Fist can make short work of him. Rocket's primary damage dealer, his minigun, can take some time to get going, during which Fist can kill him with relative ease.

2) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Due to the lower health and an okay-ish offensive output, Rocket players will usually have to avoid direct confrontations to ensure their survivability. As such, one of the best heroes players can choose to counter Rocket Raccoon is a close-range agile superhero who can give him a tough time.

Spider-Man is another melee-based Duelist in the game. His web-swinging abilities can allow him to easily catch up to Rocket while his Get Over Here! move can instantly close the gap between them, making it easy to use Peter Parker's pummeling prowess on him. Spider-Man can also attach a spider-tracker to deal additional damage to Raccoon, making him vulnerable to his attacks.

3) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

While the previous entries in the list focus on agile melee-based heroes, there are a few Duelists in similar games that are picked for their ability to deal significant chunks of damage over short periods of time. Instances include Sojourn or Soldier 76 from Overwatch, or The Punisher from Marvel Rivals.

Speaking of, the hero has a huge arsenal of weapons players can use to rain down hell on their opponents. He is one of the few players who has two primary weapons — a medium-range assault rifle and a powerful close-range shotgun. While both are great in their own right, his Culling Turret can absolutely shred Rocket's health making him a great choice to negate the latter's defenses.

4) Bruce Banner/Hulk

Bruce Banner/Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Vanguards can be a great choice to counter Rocket Raccoon in Rivals. They can be extremely difficult to kill due to their massive health bars and decent HP draining capabilities. By the same token, they can tank a good chunk of damage while dealing some.

While there are various Vanguards you can use in the hero shooter, Hulk is one of the best offensive ones you can play to counter Rocket Raccoon.

Bruce Banner/Hulk has among the best movement mechanics in the entire game, allowing him to leap across long distances. Adding to that, his melee-based fighting style allows him to dish out huge close-range damage, making him a deadly opponent against the titular trash panda.

5) Black Widow

Black Widow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket is a great character to use in medium-to-long-range distances, considering both his offensive and defensive abilities. As such, it would not be a good matchup if he was targeted by a long-range specialist, considering his minigun cannot accurately target that range.

Black Widow is a long-range Duelist. Similar to Widowmaker from Overwatch, she excels in sniping capabilities. Using her Red Room rifle to take precise shots can outright one-shot an enemy with a small health pool. Her long focal length can also negate Rocket's movement abilities, allowing her to track him down and shoot the lethal bullet. These factors make her a good choice to counter Rocket Raccoon.

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals is one of the weaker Strategist picks. His abilities are great for team play but only if there is a solid strategy. In most online matches, the power-ups are not fully utilized to gain an advantage over the other team. This mismatch can be exploited to consistently target the hero and push the enemies back by bombarding them with damage.

Agile heroes are best suited to take the fights in backlines as they can quickly secure kills and regroup with the team. However, this is a basic strategy that can be risky to execute all the time.

