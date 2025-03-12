Marvel Rivals players react to overpowered Jeff and Groot tech

The Jeff and Groot tech in Marvel Rivals has been a topic of debate among players. The combination of the Strategist and Vanguard has generated significant interest in the hero shooter community as they continue to dominate multiplayer matches. A recent post on the official Subreddit, featuring a humorous clip of the tech in action, sparked a lively discussion among fans.

Ad

The post criticized a manipulated version of a mechanic where Venom was consumed by Jeff's ultimate ability and then trapped within Groot's walls, ultimately defeated with their ultimate moves as a finishing blow. The user stated the following in the caption:

"I feel violated from this tech."

The post gained more than 7,000 upvotes with over 188 comments, becoming one of the most controversial posts in the Marvel Rivals Subreddit.

Ad

Trending

While the post was made to criticize the Jeff and Groot mechanic, many comments were curated as sarcastic remarks. u/Jjvicious6124 reacted to the post by stating that they have never witnessed this mechanic before. This was because Venom is a drop-and-leave Vanguard where he can utilize his Venom Swing to make quick escapes, but he could not do so because of the prison created by Groot Walls.

Player reactions to the post from Marvel Rivals Subreddit (Image via Reddit/ r/MarvelRivals)

Another user, u/Sufficient_Rent_2154, suggested that the user player should have used Venom's ultimate to avoid the elimination. u/Plant_Appraiser expressed their frustration by replying that everything happened so fast, and they got eliminated before even triggering the finishing move.

Ad

More comments to Jeff and Groot tech in Marvel Rivals (Image via Reddit / r/MarvelRivals)

While most users were posting sarcastic reactions in the comments, user u/HorzaDonwraith praised the enemy team for eliminating Venom in the gameplay footage. u/HorzaDonwraith commented by saying:

Ad

Comment byu/Plant_Appraiser from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals player finds new Jeff and Groot combo potentially overpowers other heroes

Jeff and Groot tech explained in Marvel Rivals

The user u/Plant_Appraiser's Reddit post showcased gameplay footage of the Jeff and Groot tech in Marvel Rivals. This tech can be executed by engulfing enemies in Jeff's ultimate and then finally trapping them in Groots' walls to deliver a finishing blow. This is a fresh yet frustrating experience for newbies and veterans as there are few counters to Jeff's finishing move in the game.

Ad

Jeff and Groot team up in Marvel Rivals (Image via Reddit / r/MarvelRivals)

This strategy capitalizes on Jeff's exceptional ability to draw in enemies and Groot's crowd-control capabilities, creating a formidable trap. As a dynamic duo, Jeff the Land Shark and Groot bring distinct strengths to the battlefield, making them a force to be reckoned with. When executed perfectly, this combo can completely shift the momentum of the battle in their favor, bringing Jeff and Groot to the Season 1 meta.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals players want this map feature removed from the game

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.