Marvel Rivals Valentine's event details leaked: Everything we know

According to the recent leaks, the Marvel Rivals Valentine's event could be arriving soon. This event could be an exciting addition to the game, continuing the streak of engaging seasonal events. Since its release, Rivals has introduced various limited-time modes and themed cosmetics, keeping the player base engaged. Now, recent leaks from @X0X_LEAK, a well-known Marvel Rivals data mining group, have brought forward new details about the upcoming Valentine’s event.

According to their findings, the Marvel Rivals Valentine's event will begin on February 14, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern Time and run until March 6, 2025, at 3:59 AM Eastern Time. On that note, here's everything that we know about the event so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Marvel Rivals Valentine's event: Everything we know so far

Not much official information has been revealed about the Marvel Rivals Valentine’s event. The game has a history of introducing special limited-time game modes during events. Considering this, a new limited game mode could arrive during the event duration.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, there's a "60th Wedding Anniversary" leak that was found separately in a data mine by the same user, and while it hasn’t been directly linked to the Valentine’s event, it is likely to be a part of it. Reed and Sue’s wedding first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1965, making 2025 their 60th anniversary.

Expand Tweet

Given this connection, the event could introduce themed cosmetics, such as special skins related to Reed (Mr. Fantastic) and Sue (Invisible Woman), romantic emotes, and other Valentine’s-themed items. Do note that there has been no official confirmation from NetEase Games regarding this yet.

If you don't know, Reed and Sue refer to Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman respectively, both of whom were added to the game at the start of Season 1 Eternal Nights. Reed is a genius scientist with stretchy powers, while Sue can turn invisible and create force fields. Considering this, the 60th anniversary of the newly added heroes during the Marvel Rivals Valentine's event aligns perfectly.

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.