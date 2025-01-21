How to trigger Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals

Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals is a new mechanic that lets players rebuild specific structures during gameplay. This gameplay element is exclusive to the Midtown map, introduced with Season 1 Eternal Falls. Launched on January 10, 2025, Season 1 brings significant updates to the game, including the addition of new heroes, cosmetics, and maps.

Triggering Recursive Destruction thrice is currently a limited-time quest in the Event Tab. Finishing it will grant you Chrono Tokens.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals.

Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals explained

As mentioned before, Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals is a mechanic available exclusively on the Midtown map. It enables you to restore some destructible environments to their original state. Use the Chrono Vision ability to identify these areas by pressing B on the keyboard and D-pad on the console controller.

If you are unaware, the Chrono Vision ability is used to see destructible objects and areas on a map. The objects that can be destroyed look yellow in Chrono Vision. However, the objects that are eligible for Recursive Destruction should be red.

Once you have identified these objects, keep dealing damage until the areas start to regenerate themselves. The Recursive Destruction process begins once you see the broken objects and rubble start to float.

The two primary locations where you can do this in the Midtown map are:

Central station : A large pile of rubble inside the station becomes eligible after the first checkpoint is reached.

: A large pile of rubble inside the station becomes eligible after the first checkpoint is reached. Collapsed buildings: Damaged structures become eligible after the second checkpoint is reached.

Do note that Recursive Destruction does not work until certain checkpoints are reached. By mastering Recursive Destruction, players can significantly influence the flow of battle, creating or removing cover and altering pathways to suit their team's strategy.

