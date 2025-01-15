  • home icon
  Marvel Rivals is bringing iconic Spider-Man 2 game suit to celebrate PC launch

Marvel Rivals is bringing iconic Spider-Man 2 game suit to celebrate PC launch

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Jan 15, 2025 19:30 GMT
Iconic suit from Spider-Man 2 is arriving in Marvel Rivals (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
NetEase Games has announced that the Advanced Suit 2.0 from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be added to the popular hero shooter Marvel Rivals. This exciting collaboration celebrates the upcoming PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and brings one of Peter Parker's most iconic suits to Marvel Rivals. The skin is set to launch on the same day as the PC version of the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, originally a PlayStation 5 exclusive, is set to arrive for PC players to enjoy soon, and the community seems hyped about it. It is one of the best-selling PlayStation titles, with over 11 million copies sold. The Advanced Suit 2.0 is the main outfit that Peter Parker wears in the game at the start.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Spider-Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Spider-Man Advanced Suit 2.0 arrives in Marvel Rivals on January 30, 2025

An X post by the official Marvel Rivals account has given us the first glimpse of the Advanced Suit 2.0. It will be released in-game on January 30, 2025, at 4 am Eastern Time — the same date as when the PC port arrives for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This iconic suit blends Otto Octavius's scientific genius with Peter Parker's creative innovations, symbolizing the strength and determination of Spider-Man as a hero.

As announced, players will be able to purchase the Spider-Man Advanced Suit 2.0 from the in-game store. While the exact price of the skin has not yet been disclosed, it is expected to follow the standard pricing model for premium cosmetics within the game. This collaboration between the two games highlights the growing connections of Marvel's gaming universe, offering fans unique ways to experience their favorite characters across titles and platforms.

