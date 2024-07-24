Marvel Rivals Spider-Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man has the potential to be the most-picked character in-game. He is a Duelist character. His entire kit offers players fantastic mobility, and a chance to use long-range and short-range combat tools. Spider-Man's gameplay in this game is far from simple, and amidst the chaos of battle, it is quite hard to engage with this character.

That said, he is undoubtedly one of the most fun heroes in the game, and he has quite a high skill ceiling. Luckily, this article will provide a detailed brief on all of Spidey's abilities and how you can hone them to wreak havoc on your opponents. To know more, read below.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Spider-Man has only one default attack and multiple different active skills along with a passive ability. Here's a detailed look into all of them:

Ability Effect Spider-Power (LMB) Swing fists forward to strike, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer. Web-Cluster (RMB) Shoot a Web-Cluster that deals damage and attaches a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy. Spectacular Spin (Q) Launch Web-Clusters all around to damage and stun enemies. Web-Swing (LShift) Shoot a strand of webbing to swing. Get Over Here! (E) Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead. Amazing Combo (F) Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer. Thwip and Flip (Space) [Space] performs a double jump. Spider-Sense (Passive) Give a warning of enemies that have been around. Wall Crawl (Passive) Press [Space] / [X] to crawl on vertical surfaces, and press [LMB] / [RT] to run on them. Suit Expulsion (C) Venom shares a part of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, activating their symbiote abilities. Spider-Man and Peni Parker can convert the symbiotes into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and relentlessly drive them back Extra Web-Fluid (Passive Team-up ability) Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a web bomb. She can slingshot it to unleash an explosion upon contact with the environment or an enemy, briefly ensnaring and damaging enemies caught in the blast

How to play as Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Spider-Man web-slinging in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mastering Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals can be one of the most daunting tasks. The character offers a lot in terms of mobility in-game, perhaps the most. Spider-Man can climb and run on walls, just like in the comics. Furthermore, the character can web-sling from one spot to another, offering travel to and fro in a very short time.

Playstyle

While this character offers a lot in terms of mobility, it is still a Duelist character. Players should first try to master the primary and secondary attacks of the web-slingers, those being, Spider-Power and Web-Cluster. Those two are melee and projectile-type attacks which will form the base of attacks. If players master these, then using Spectacular Spin (Ultimate) will be easy as it is just Web-Clusters launched all around.

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Web Cluster ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Next players should focus on mastering maneuvering in 3-D as Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals can climb and run on any wall. Practicing Web-Swing and Thwip and Flip will be essential.

After mastering aerial maneuvers, players can easily move on to the next step of combat with Get Over Here! and Amazing Combo. These two abilities are a step up on Spider-Man's primary ability. The primary ability of the web-slinger is melee attacks with limited range.

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Get Over Here! ability (Image via NetEase Games)

However, using them attaches Spider-Tracer to opponents. When a Spider-Tracer is attached to an opponent, Spider-Man can pull them in or slingshot toward them using Get Over Here! ability. The Amazing Combo ability launches opponents up in the air. While this ability deals simple damage to enemies, having a Spider-Tracer on them inflicts additional damage.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Spectacular Spin ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

The Ultimate ability of Spider-Man, Spectacular Spin, is a basic combo attack dealing damage to multiple enemies in an area. When the ultimate ability, Spectacular Spin, is activated, the web-slinger spins in the air dealing projectile damage to enemies while also stunning them. This ability is great if combined with attacks from teammates after opponents are stunned.

Best team-ups for Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

1) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man, when teaming up with Venom, forms the Marvel Rivals Symbiote Bond Team-Up. As Spider-Man you get to channel a symbiote eventually dealing damage to enemies and pushing them back.

2) Squirrel Girl (Duelist)

Squirrel Girl is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man and Squirrel Girl team up to form ESU Alumnus. You essentially power up your entire team as you grant Squirrel Girl an active ability to web up enemies using a special web bomb.

Read more: 5 Best heroes to duo with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

Best Marvel Rivals Spider-Man counters

1) Mantis (Strategist)

Mantis is a counter to Marvel Rivals Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is one of the best counters for Spider-Man primarily owing to her Spore Slumber ability. Spore Slumber is used to sedate the nearest enemy which is particularly good against Spider-Man because he needs to get close to deal damage.

Moreover, her ultimate, Soul Resurgence, grants healing and movement speed to allies making it difficult for Spider-Man to keep up.

2) Scarlet Witch (Duelist)

Scarlet Witch is a counter to Marvel Rivals Spider-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Scarlet Witch is another tough opponent to face as Spider-Man. Spider-Man’s entire kit is based on intricate movement and close-range damage which is extremely difficult against Scarlet Witch’s kit. Firstly, she can go toe-to-toe with Spidey’s movement with her Mystic Projection and Telekinesis.

Additionally, her Dark Seal ability is very annoying for Spider-Man as it makes it extremely difficult for him to get close to deal damage.

Read more: 5 Best heroes to counter Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man Lore

While most players might already be familiar with our web-slinging hero, there might be some who will be hearing his name for the first time. If that's the case, it's always best to engage in the lore behind characters to know more about them and relate to their personalities in the game.

Here's an excerpt from the game's official web page. This will provide you with the character's rich backstory:

"Bitten by a radioactive spider, young Peter Parker gained the ability to cling to almost any surface, a "spider-sense" that warns him of danger, and the proportional speed, strength, and agility of an arachnid. Now, he strives to use his great power responsibly as the wall-crawling wonder known as Spider-Man. Since the Timestream Entanglement, Spider-Man has been swinging between two battlefronts. When he's not rallying New York' s heroes to fight against ancient forces of darkness, he's busy protecting the Web of Life and Destiny with his fellow Web- Warriors in Tokyo Webworld".

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Spider-Man.

