Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0: Start date, all teams, and where to watch

Popular streamer Jeremy Wang, better known as Disguised Toast, has announced the Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0. This is the tournament's second edition, with the first taking place in February 2025. This iteration of the event, scheduled for March 13/14, 2025 (depending on the region), has expanded to feature 48 content creators. A massive prize pool of $60,000 has also been announced.

This article highlights everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0.

Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0: Starting date and time for all major regions

Here's when the Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0 starts in all major regions:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : March 13, 2025 at 12 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 12 PM Mountain Time (MT) : March 13, 2025 at 1 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 1 PM Central Time (CT) : March 13, 2025 at 2 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 2 PM Eastern Time (ET) : March 13, 2025 at 3 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 3 PM Brazil, Rio : March 13, 2025 at 5 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 5 PM UTC : March 13, 2025 at 8 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 8 PM London, United Kingdom : March 13, 2025 at 8 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 8 PM Central European Time (CET) : March 13, 2025 at 9 PM

: March 13, 2025 at 9 PM India : March 14, 2025 at 1:30 AM

: March 14, 2025 at 1:30 AM China : March 14, 2025 at 4 AM

: March 14, 2025 at 4 AM Japan : March 14, 2025 at 5 AM

: March 14, 2025 at 5 AM Sydney, Australia : March 14, 2025 at 7 AM

: March 14, 2025 at 7 AM Auckland, New Zealand: March 14, 2025 at 9 AM

Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0: All teams to participate

(Image via NetEase Games || X/@DisguisedToast)

Eight teams and 48 content creators will participate in this tournament. Here are the full rosters:

Team Sleepy: sleepy, gsmVoiD, Masayoshi, QuarterJade, Rainhoe, and peterpark

sleepy, gsmVoiD, Masayoshi, QuarterJade, Rainhoe, and peterpark Team Rayditz: rayditz, aimbotcalvin, Bronzeys, imaqtpie, dogdog, and shxtou

rayditz, aimbotcalvin, Bronzeys, imaqtpie, dogdog, and shxtou Team Dokibird: dokibird, Surefour, Zy0xxx, CONEY, LuluLuvely, and NiceWigg

dokibird, Surefour, Zy0xxx, CONEY, LuluLuvely, and NiceWigg Team iiTzTimmy: iiTzTimmy, mohr, Frexs, Shiphtur, floaromaa, and Clayster

iiTzTimmy, mohr, Frexs, Shiphtur, floaromaa, and Clayster Team Bogur: bogur, Noko, Venta, 5up, Sydeon, and Seanic

bogur, Noko, Venta, 5up, Sydeon, and Seanic Team SuperTF/Flats: supertf, Flats wedidvalorant, SlightlyPoetic, starsmitten, and fanfan

supertf, Flats wedidvalorant, SlightlyPoetic, starsmitten, and fanfan Team Necros: Necros, Andr3wOW, Ricky, Ray__C, poopernoodle, and Cecee

Necros, Andr3wOW, Ricky, Ray__C, poopernoodle, and Cecee Team Mendo/xQc: Mendo, xQc, taxi2g, jdotb, Picco, and buddha.

Where to watch the Marvel Rivals Creator Cup 2.0 tournament

Fans can watch the full live coverage of the tournament on Disguised Toast’s official Twitch channel. Many participating content creators will also stream the event on their respective platforms to showcase their PoV.

