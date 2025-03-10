Marvel Rivals player discovers easter egg for Thor's Herald skin

Marvel Rivals is packed with content such as skins and hidden easter eggs to keep players engaged. The game has built a strong community, with fans constantly discovering new details in the map and character designs. Recently, a player discovered an easter egg in Thor’s Herald of Thunder skin that many might not have noticed before. This small but exciting detail went viral on the official Marvel Rivals subreddit, gaining over 11,000 upvotes in just a day.

Ad

Apparently, when you view Thor's Hammer, Mjolnir, closely in replay mode (only when you have equipped the Herald of Thunder costume), it has an engraving that reads:

"Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of... Thor."

Ad

Trending

The discovery sparked a wave of reactions, with players discussing the significance of the engraving, pointing out additional details and even making jokes.

u/fitbitofficialreal commented that Mjolnir had a name and deserved respect, referencing the meme where Paul Rudd mistakenly called it "Jonathan." Similarly, u/BelieveInTheShield stated that the hammer’s name was Jonathan. u/mdurhd, pointed out a fun gameplay detail, noting that Mjolnir only glows blue when Thor has overheal from his abilities.

Ad

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

On the other hand, u/Majesticeuphoria questioned whether Captain America should be able to wield the hammer in a team-up, referring to the iconic moment from Avengers: Endgame. u/CrazyLegs17 noticed that the engraving appeared upside down in the game. Meanwhile, u/FnZombie criticized the design for an unusual mix of uppercase and lowercase letters.

Ad

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

How to get the Herald of Thunder skin for Thor in Marvel Rivals

The Herald of Thunder skin for Thor costs 1400 Units. If you are interested in buying it, follow these steps:

Ad

Go to the Heroes section from the main menu.

Navigate to Thor and select him.

Go to the Cosmetics tab and find the Herald of Thunder costume.

Hit Acquire, and you will see the price of the skin.

If you have sufficient Units, the item will be automatically purchased and added to your inventory. Otherwise, the game will redirect you to buy Lattice, which can be converted into Units (1 Lattice = 1 Unit).

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.