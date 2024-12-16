All Marvel Rivals Thor skins: Tier list and prices

Thor in Marvel Rivals is a strong Vanguard character who can be mastered with relative ease. He has a total of five costumes in the game including the base skin. The basic costume is available for all players as this Asgardian hero remains unlocked by default in NetEase Games' latest hero shooter title. Fans can pick and buy any of the skins from the in-game store.

Thor in Marvel Rivals is a capable character with a versatile ability kit. Although the hero does not have any shield abilities, his power-ups can help him move from one position to another quickly while brandishing the Mjolnir to bash enemies. This hero can be used to create space on the map for the team. His ultimate ability can be used to dish out devastating blows to weakened opponents.

This article will highlight all available skins for Thor in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Thor skins in Marvel Rivals from worst to best

Thor: Midgard Umber (C-tier)

Midgard Umber can be purchased for 600 Units (Image via NetEase Games)

The Midgard Umber costume looks a little underwhelming, in comparison to other Thor costumes. While it features a striking helmet, the color combination of the armor and gauntlets looks bland. Notably, this skin design marks its debut in this game. The costume quote mentions that,

"I often find myself lost in memories of those long, frosty nights of the last Fimbulwinter, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with the warriors of Midgard!"

You can unlock the Midgard Umber skin of Thor in Marvel Rivals for 600 Units. Notably, this skin does not come with a bundle that contains emotes, nameplates, or other additional items.

Thor: Herald of Thunder (B-tier)

Herald of Thunder costume costs 1400 Units (Image via NetEase Games)

The Herald of Thunder skin in Marvel Rivals draws significant inspiration from the substantial revamp Thor underwent in the comic series released in 2020. First, Galactus directed his cosmic abilities at Thor. Then, it transformed him into the former's Harald. The rune on the chest of this costume is intended to represent the World Tree.

Interestingly, the Mjolnir is quite detailed, with a quote showcasing that,

"Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of...Thor."

You can purchase the Herald of Thunder skin for 1400 Units in Marvel Rivals. Notably, its bundle costs 1600 Units, featuring an MVP animation, an emote, a nameplate, and a spray.

Reborn from Ragnarok (A-tier)

Reborn from Ragnarok skin for Thor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Reborn from Ragnarok is a relatively new skin for Thor in Marvel Rivals. You can get this skin for 800 Units but it is a standalone item. This means that you will not be able to get a bundle with it for matching MVP screens, emotes, or sprays. However, this is one of the classic Thor looks that the devs have brought to the game for the community to enjoy.

The in-game item description of this skin reads:

"Where there is Thor, there is Asgard."

Thor: Base costume (A-tier)

Despite being a base costume, this is quite an amazing choice (Image via NetEase Games)

While the base skin for Thor is accessible from the beginning, it remains one of the finest costumes offered in Marvel Rivals. He features a streamlined helmet characterized by an elegant design. Additionally, the striking combination of bright red and dark blue on his armor is truly remarkable.

Meanwhile, Thor's gauntlet and the hand grasping the pristine Mjolnir are spectacular as well. Using the Mjolnir Bash or the Lightning Realm ability is visually striking during gameplay. If you don't want to invest any money, this free Thor skin can sufficiently meet your cosmetic requirements.

Thor: Love and Thunder (S-tier)

Thor: Love and Thunder costume costs 2000 Units (Image via NetEase Games)

This Thor skin draws inspiration from the 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder by Marvel Studios, with every aspect of his depiction being truly remarkable. In a manner reminiscent of the film, Mjolnir appears somewhat fragmented, with the shattered sections exhibiting a blue glowing illumination.

Furthermore, the blend of blue, red, and black in the costume is undeniably a masterpiece. This is the sole skin in which Thor is depicted without any form of headwear. Notably, using abilities while wearing this skin generates distinct sound effects.

The costume quote highlights that,

"I need to figure out exactly who I am."

You can unlock the Love and Thunder costume by spending 2000 Units. Furthermore, you can purchase the complete Love and Thunder bundle for 2200 Units at a discount. This bundle comprises an MVP animation, an emote, a nameplate, and a spray.

Thor in Marvel Rivals has some of the best themed-skins as the devs bring cinematic universe elements to life. Fans can easily browse through the collection for this hero and get the one they find most attractive. However, it is important to note that skins do not provide any direct advantage in online matches. These are visual changes and cannot affect abilities or character stats.

