Fans want this new game mode added to Marvel Rivals

A PvE game mode has been long-awaited by Marvel Rivals players and enthusiasts, who have come up with multiple suggestions for the same, each with a different storyline behind it. One such proposal was recently shared by a Reddit user called u/HimB0Z0 in the r/marvelrivals subreddit.

According to the original poster (OP), it would be particularly interesting if the Sentinels were introduced in Marvel Rivals as part of a PvE game mode:

“A PVE event mode where we fight sentinels would be sick”

Many players agreed with the idea and were clearly excited at the possibility of a PvE mode in the game. For instance, u/patinum eagerly replied that it would be great to fight against waves of enemies like Sentinels, Doombots, and others in a cooperative environment:

“Wave after wave of increasingly difficult/amount of Sentinels, Doombots, Ultronbots, Brood, etc. would be great”

Meanwhile, u/OhMyTummyHurts pointed out that a new casual PvE game mode would definitely take the heat off of the constant fierce competition that players have to face in the ranked mode. They went on to add that the Practice vs AI mode was not satisfying enough.

u/Thopterthallid commented that the possibilities for PvE modes were endless if the devs decide to give it a shot. They even went on to propose some of their own ideas, which included a Marvel Zombies event (for Halloween), attacking a Hydra base, etc. They stated:

“The possibilities for awesome PvE modes are endless….Marvel Zombies event for halloween, attack a hydra base, maybe actually fight Doom, Dracula, or Knull….”

Meanwhile, u/MrPoop10TimesADay pointed out that the developers had actually teased possible future PvE content in the Marvel Rivals cinematic trailer.

What game modes are currently available in Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals currently has a total of five game modes apart from the custom and practice modes and the Clash of Dancing Lions event. In terms of PvE, the game only has a Practice vs AI mode, which is, frankly, disappointing.

Moving into its second season, the game is currently focusing on improving the competitive game modes before diving into any possibility of PvE modes in the future. However, with the way the game is designed, it is highly likely that the developers will soon listen to the fans and provide some sort of PvE content in the near future.

