Marvel Rivals to add special skin for completing Ranked achievements

With the release of Dev Talk 11, Marvel Rivals devs have forgone the plan to reset players' ranks every half-season. This is expected to make the competitive experience more enjoyable for the majority of the players.

However, players who reach the Gold rank will still receive Invisible Woman's Blood Shield costume. Ones who reach Grandmaster will receive a Crest of Honor commemorating their achievements. The game will also give away extra rewards like a special skin and new crests in the second half of the season Eternal Night Falls.

This article will take a look at the revelations from Marvel Rivals' Dev Talk Vol.11 covering the additional rewards that are planned for the second half of this season.

Special skin rewards planned post-mid-season in Marvel Rivals

Devs confirming new rewards for the second half of Eternal Night Falls (Image via NetEase Games)

When the second half of the season commences after February 21, 2025, 8 AM UTC, no ranks will be reset in Marvel Rivals. This means that players will retain their rank scores and won't be set back in their climbing journey.

In Dev Talk Vol.11, the developers mentioned that players who complete 10 Competitive matches and achieve the Gold rank by the conclusion of the season will earn a new Gold rank costume and a new selection of Crests of Honor. This skin reward is in addition to the Blood Shield Invisible Woman that will be awarded after the first half.

As of now, it is not confirmed which character will receive the next Gold rank costume. However, we can speculate that it will be for a character with a high pick rate or one that is a popular unit across all ranks. This is evident from games like Rainbow Six Siege that follow a similar ranked reward system for ranks above Gold and offer skins for high pick rate operators.

Additionally, new and distinct designs for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All Crests of Honor will be available.

Rewards planned after the first half-season in Marvel Rivals

Ranking Gold and above will reward the Blood Shield costume for Invisible Woman (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | NetEase Games)

Players who manage to peak at Gold rank or above for the first half of Season 1 will receive the Blood Shield costume of Invisible Woman.

More skilled players who manage to reach Grandmaster, Celestial, and Eternity will additionally receive a Silver Crest of Honor (S1) that marks their competitive achievement.

Lastly, the top 500 players who manage to hit the One Above All rank will receive a Gold Crest of Honor (S1) along with the Invisible Woman costume.

