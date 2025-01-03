How to view Leaderboard in Marvel Rivals

Here's how you can check Leaderboard in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Leaderboard in Marvel Rivals allows you to easily check the ranks, names, and multiple stats of top-ranked players globally. This helps you to get an idea of other players' strategies, allowing you to compare your performance with them and strive for improvement. By using the feature, you can easily view how the top players perform, their ranks, and which heroes they play most often so that you can apply those strategies to your gameplay.

This article guides you on how to view the Leaderboard in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: How to check Leaderboard

In Marvel Rivals, ranking is what most players are grinding for. The Leaderboard feature allows players to easily check their standing among the top-ranked players in this game. However, this feature is not directly visible in the main menu, and many players might miss it.

Here's how you can easily check the Leaderboard in the game:

  • Step 1: Click on your avatar in the top right corner.
  • Step 2: In the Career profile, you will find the Leaderboard option.
  • Step 3: Click on that and enter anyone's ID in the designated box to search for their profile.

Marvel Rivals' rank of top 9 players with stats (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals' rank of top 9 players with stats (Image via NetEase Games)

This will allow you to view any player's in-game statistics, ranks, scores, and many more. By default, the rank board is set to “Global,” but you can change it to “Friends” to also check your friends' profiles and stats.

The rank board contains the top 500 players' names, stats, and ranks, which is a boon for players to identify their areas for improvement. This feature also showcases their in-game careers, where you can check their achievements, wins, total matches played, best KO streak, and their most played heroes.

