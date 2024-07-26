Marvel Rivals Magik guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Magik is a Duelist class character. According to the lore, she possesses her Mutant ability since birth. Her primary role as a Duelist character is to inflict a plethora of damage with her Soulsword. Moreover, her ability to teleport through different worlds is quite intriguing.

It’s evident from her primary weapon that she excels mostly in close-range combat rather than long-range fights. Accordingly, players should take some precautions before engaging opponents as the ruler of the nether realm Limbo.

That said, this article will provide players with a detailed overview of the abilities of Marvel Rivals Magik, and how to use them to wreak havoc on the battlefield.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Magik: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Magik is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, the ruler of Limbo has two default, one passive, and five unique abilities. However, when she turns into Illyana Rasputin or Darkchild, she unlocks more speed and damage. Here’s a detailed breakdown of all abilities for Magik in Marvel Rivals:

Abilities Effect Soulsowrd (LMB) Slash forward with the Soulsword. Eldritch Whirl (LMB) Spin while swinging the Soulsword after exiting a Stepping Disc. Magic Slash (RMB) Strike forward an air slash. Demon’s Rage (RMB) Summon a Limbo demon that attacks enemies after exiting a Stepping Disc. Darkchild (Q) Transform into Darkchild, gaining enhancement to all her abilities. Stepping Discs (L-Shift) Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement. Umbral Incursion (E) Dash Forward and launch an enemy upward. Limbo’s Might (Passive) Convert damage inflicted on enemies into Bonus Health for herself. Disc Master (Passive) When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health

The key to inflicting the maximum damage with this character, and ensuring that you survive on the battlefield is to time your attacks right. Magik does not have a ton of mobility, but with the right ability usage, it is more than enough to quickly swoop it, get some eliminations and quickly evade to safety.

She definitely has a high skill ceiling, and the only way to master this character and her unique set of abilities is by spending hours upon hours practicing with her in the game.

How to play as Magik in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Magik Stepping Discs (Image via NetEase Games)

Judging from the gameplay, Magik in Marvel Rivals is a master of erratic movements. She can be a real menace inside the vast dynamics of the Marvel Rivals maps. We recommend you use a slightly high sensitivity to keep track of her sudden movements.

Since Magik uses a massive flame sword, you must always get as close as possible to the enemy to inflict lethal damage. Fortunately, if you ever find yourself in a troubling scenario, you can use Magik’s Stepping Discs or Umbral Incursion to escape.

On the other hand, being too close to the enemy lane also makes you vulnerable. Hence, it's imperative to assign yourself an agile Strategist who can heal you by keeping up with your fast movements.

Playstyle

As a three-star character, Magik in Marvel Rivals is not too difficult to master. You must know the map dynamics well to catch flank Heroes or counter-flank Strategist Heroes and cut off the healing supply of the enemy team. Hence, we highly recommend approaching enemies from behind instead of engaging them in a direct fight.

Magik’s SoulSword is quite powerful and can inflict massive damage at close range. However, if you ever need to finish an enemy from afar, you should use Magic Slash to perform a more powerful fire strike, good enough to inflict critical damage to any Hero.

Marvel Rivals Magik Umbral Incursion ability (Image via NetEase Games)

You can use various abilities like Umbral Incursion or Stepping Discs to rush an enemy from behind. Upon getting close to enemies, pairing with an Eldritch Whirl or Demon Rage can secure a player advantage for your team.

It’s evident from the description that maintaining a good position is key to successfully mastering Magik. Furthermore, you must note all her ability cooldowns. Based on that knowledge, you can use different abilities in tandem to deal with numerous situations.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Magik Darkchild ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Darkchild, the ultimate ability of Magik in Marvel Rivals, stands out as one of the most lethal ultimates in-game. However, it needs to be used properly to get the job done. Upon using the ability, she transforms into a Demonic form and inflicts immense damage that can shred a low-HP enemy within a nick of time.

You can use her ultimate to wipe out the entire enemy team, especially Duelists and Strategists, to secure a point or round win during intense situations. Additionally, since Magik excels in close-range combats, you can use her abilities in certain choke points of any map to get the best results.

Best team-ups for Magik in Marvel Rivals

1) Black Panther (Duelist)

Black Panther is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Magik (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik, Black Panther, and Psylocke form the incredibly unique team-up called Dimensional Shortcut. This enhances the overall potential of the team as Magik provides both Black Panther and Psylocke the ability to tap into Limbo and rewind time. They also receive bonus health based on their missing health.

Moreover, since Magik is the Team-up anchor, she receives a 15% damage boost, which is permanent for the entire season whether Dimensional Shortcut is active or not.

2) Luna Snow (Strategist)

Luna Snow is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Magik (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik is a close-range combatant, meaning she gets in the heat of the battle dealing massive damage. However, while doing so, she receives the brunt of damage from the enemy team. Therefore, Magik desperately needs a healer who can provide consistent healing, which is where Luna Snow shines with her Ice Arts and Share the Stage abilities.

Moreover, she can freeze enemies with Absolute Zero making them easy targets for Magik. She can also provide Magik with a damage buff with her ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, which is just the icing on the cake.

Counters for Marvel Rivals Magik

1) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is a counter to Marvel Rivals Magik (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is a Vanguard (tank) in Marvel Rivals having advanced movement mechanics and excelling in close-range combat. Venom’s kit is perfect to counter Magik as he can be elusive in battle which is difficult for Magik to deal with. Venom Swing, Frenzied Arrival, and Alien biology are what make Venom agile and very difficult to counter close up.

Moreover, Venom’s Cellular Corrosion can slow down Magik’s playstyle drastically, making it difficult for her to find value. Venom also has Symbiotic Resilience, which is particularly annoying for Magik who deals massive damage. To put the final nail in the coffin, Venom’s ultimate, Feast of the Abyss, can surprise Magik and take her down easily.

2) Iron Man (Duelist)

Iron Man is a counter to Marvel Rivals Magik (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik in Marvel Rivals is weak against airborne heroes. Iron Man can stay up in the air with his Hyper Velocity ability, making it almost impossible for Magik to deal damage without help from her teammates. Meanwhile, Iron Man can deal consistent damage to her without any hassle, which makes him a direct counter to Magik in Marvel Rivals.

Moreover, Iron Man’s ultimate, Invincible Pulse Cannon, can take down Magik with ease owing to her low health.

Marvel Rivals Magik Lore

Putting her abilities aside, let us now explore the lore behind Magik and what makes her one of the most powerful and scary characters in the Marvel universe:

"Born with the Mutant ability to create portals that allow her to teleport through the nether realm called Limbo, Illyana Rasputin augmented her natural gifts with powerful sorcery and an arcane sword fueled by souls to become the warrior known as Magik. As the ruler of Limbo, Magik has been serving as a general in a timeline-spanning war across dimensions, battling malevolent gods and demons. She frequently confers with her Mutant allies on Krakoa, discussing their species' best chances for survival in the wake of the Timestream Entanglement."

