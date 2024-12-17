All Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins: Tier list and prices

Knowing about the Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins is quite important if you want to main this hero and dominate your games. Character appearance is quite important alongside having skill mastery over a hero, and hence, if you're looking for an all-in-one list showcasing all Black Panther skins, you've come to the right place.

Being a third-person game, donning cosmetics in this title seems quite beneficial as you get to enjoy every bit of it from the third-person POV. Naturally, we've curated a list of the best Black Panther skins, which we believe, are quite impressive to look at in-game.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest skins available in-game on and before February 11, 2025. It will be further updated when new skins launch for the hero.

Ranking all the Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins from good to great

4) Orisha Blood (B-tier)

Black Panther's Orisha Blood skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Orisha Blood Black Panther skin is inspired by the costume's first appearance in the 53rd issue of the Avengers comic book. During the issue, T'Challa is forced to defend the Avengers mountain from Doctor Doom. To ensure that the landmark doesn't suffer its destruction by the Latvian Doctor, he dons a special blood-red suit with mystical properties to enhance his powers.

The suit is made from special materials sourced from Wakanda, as mentioned in the quote:

"Thrice blessed Vibranium dambe boxing cords. Stones from Wakanda Necropolis. Armor of metallicized Orisha Blood. Antimagic Defense Protocols complete. The Red Panther is now activated."

You can buy the Orisha Blood costume for 600 Units. It is a great choice for players interested in Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins that offer a unique spin on T'Challa's signature colors.

3) Black Panther (A-Tier)

Black Panther's default skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Panther is the default skin of the character in the game. This means you'll get it for free when you start the game. It depicts T'Challa in a pure black Vibranium suit, complete with golden highlights

It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins that brings the original theme of the superhero to life.

2) Bast's Chosen (A-tier)

Black Panther's Bast's Chosen skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Bast's Chosen is inspired by Mosi's appearance in the Marvel Legacy Vol.1 #1. It shows the playable character in tribal attire complete with a panther's skin on his back, similar to what was seen in the attire of the Black Panther's origin.

During the issue, we get to see Mosi, the first-ever Black Panther and the first to be favored by the Panther spirit Bast. The costume quote talks about the origins of Wakanda as a country:

"Because his actions saved them, our forebears united around Bashenga. This was the moment that Wakanda was born as a country."

You can buy the Bast's Chosen skin separately for 1,400 units. Or you can buy the Black Panther - Bast's Chosen bundle, which includes the skin, Mosi's Lineage MVP animation, Natural Impulse emote, and a Bast's Chosen nameplate and spray. The bundle will be available for a discounted 1,600 credits for a limited period before it reverts to 2,200. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins for players who want to play as one of T'Challa's ancestors.

1) Galactic Claw (S-tier)

Black Panther's Galactic Claw skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Galactic Claw is an original skin that doesn't build on any comic references. It appears in the first season of the game, titled Season 0. The skin displays the Wakandan King in a blue-tinted suit with some gold highlights, and a lion-like fur mane around his neck.

The quote showcases Panther as a heroic leader who will do anything to ensure the safety of the world:

"My nation stands atop the vast cosmic sea and vows to safeguard its peace. Let adversaries lurk in any corner, the Imperial Agents of Wakanda will ensure there's no escape!."

You can acquire this skin through the Season 0 battle pass, which costs $5. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins you can wear, considering you can get it for free.

Also read: All Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier skins: Tier list, prices and more

That's everything that you need to know about Marvel Rivals Black Panther skins in the game. If this article was to your liking, you can check out our other related guides below:

