All Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier skins: Tier list, prices and more

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier has a total of four cosmetics in his collection including the base skin. The basic skin is available for all players as this Duelist character is unlocked by default. His skins showcase sleek designs with varying yet but color schemes. His pistol also received a matching makeover to complete the set. Fans can choose to get any of the skins as a standalone item or with a bundle if available.

Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier is one of the more difficult damage dealers to master in the game. His ability kit relies heavily on the player's ability to land blows and accurately aim enemies. However, his ability kit is quite easy to understand and has straightforward effects. You can master his ability combos with a few hours of grind and rake in victories.

This article will highlight all available skins for Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all the Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier skins from good to great

3) Revolution (B-tier)

Bucky's Revolution skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Revolution skin is inspired by Bucky's transformation in the Captain America: Sentinels of Liberty comic book. In its sixth issue, Bucky dons a man bun and a new outfit, complete with a fresh bionic arm, while holding the mantle of the New Revolution.

The comic revives the Captain America-Winter Soldier rivalry once again but with different visuals. The Revolution skin is a sleek dark-grey outfit mixed with red details, making for a sinister, almost Hydra-like take on Barnes' uniform.

His transformation is capped off by this line at the end of the sixth issue:

"Those men were Bucky Barnes. And Bucky Barnes is gone. Now...I'm the man who's gonna upend your world. You can call me the New Revolution."

You can either buy this skin separately for 1400 units or get it as part of the Winter Soldier — Reformer Bundle for a discounted 1600 units, instead of the initial 2200. The bundle includes the skin, the Let's Play MVP animation, the Brand New Arm emote, along with a Revolution nameplate and spray. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier skins you can buy if you want your Bucky to appear ruthless.

2) Navy Trooper (A-tier)

Bucky's Navy Trooper skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Navy Trooper skin is an original costume for Barnes. It appears in the first season of the game, titled 'Season 0'. While it doesn't have any references to draw upon, it doesn't feel like there was any less effort put into it.

After pursuing a strong camaraderie with Steve Rogers, Bucky initially donned a blue-red colored suit to match Captain America's color scheme. However, it became more than a mere formality to him, as signaled by this quote:

"Back in the day, I only wore blue and red to match Steve. But I'll admit, the blue grew on me over time."

You can buy the Navy Trooper skin for 600 credits in the game. It is a perfect option for players wanting to choose Marvel Rivals Winter Soldier skins that express his bond with the Star-Spangled Superhero.

1) Blood Soldier (S-tier)

Blood Soldier skin for Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Blood Soldier costume for Winter Soldier arrived in Marvel Rivals Season 1. It is a unique-looking skin with regal designs and some chrome accents. His weapon features a classic golden look with a dagger attached to the barrel. You can buy this skin for 1400 Units as a standalone piece or get the entire bundle for 1600 Units.

The items included in the bundle are:

Blood Soldier skin

Lone Star's Shine MVP Animation screen

Bat Capture Emote

Blood Soldier Nameplate

Blood Soldier Spray

The in-game description of the skin reads:

"Feels weird to finally look my age with this grey hair, but not the first time I've taken a risk to get the job done. Ugly things have been going bump in the night, time for someone who knows war to bump back."

