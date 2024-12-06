Marvel Rivals Wolverine guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Wolverine is a Duelist character. Duelists are high-damage offense characters that can easily take 1v1 battles and help the team to push forward. As a frontline warrior, he focuses on aggressive melee attacks, using his Adamantium Claws and regenerative abilities. Duelists like Wolverine are pivotal to eliminating key threats in battle.

This article serves as a complete guide to mastering Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. Read on to learn all abilities and how to play as this character.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Wolverine: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Wolverine is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Wolverine is an easy-to-understand hero with highly effective abilities. Here's an in-depth look at them:

Ability Effect Savage Claw (LMB) Slash with Adamantium claws for a Claw Strike. Unleashing Feral Leap will enhance it to Berserk Claw Strike for a brief period Viscious Rampage (RMB) Dash forward and unleash a Claw Strike Last Stand (Q) Knock enemies ahead airborne and spiral through the air, sweeping up enemies along the path and delivering a devastating impact at the landing point. Feral Leap (LShift) Leap like an animal to snatch the first enemy upon impact and Smash them to the ground. Unleashing this ability will enhance his normal attack to Berserk Claw Strike for a brief period. Undying Animal (E) Unleash a fierce howl to briefly reduce incoming damage. Metal Cannon Ball (C) Wolverine and Hulk can interact with each other. Once both parties confirm, Hulk can lift Wolverine and press the key to hurl him forward. Regenerative Healing Factor (Passive) Begin to heal and rise with a hefty Bonus Health, shaking off all debuffs. After a brief moment, any remaining Bonus Health morphs into a one-off heal, zeroing out his Rage. Assists in KOs reduce this cooldown. Berserker Rage (Passive) Rage builds when Wolverine attacks or takes hits, boosting the damage of his Claw Strikes and the Bonus Health from his regenerative healing factor.

How to play as Wolverine in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Wolverine Viscious Rampage ability (Image via NetEase Games)

In terms of mobility, Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is one of the best characters. The usual movement is fast and Viscious Rampage covers quite a good distance. The primary reason behind this is that he is all about close-range melee fights, and can't do much from a distance.

Playstyle

Marvel Rivals Wolverine using the Savage Claw ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is all about high damage and confidence. All his abilities deal more damage compared to most of the heroes in this class. Moreover, the Regenerative Healing Factor ability gives a major confidence boost to players to push further.

Your movements and consistent damage matter a lot. This is because, as Berserker Rage keeps building, it increases both the damage and regenerative abilities of Wolverine.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Wolverine Last Stand ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals has one of the strongest Ultimate abilities in the game, the Last Stand. When you use this, you will knock down the nearby opponents temporarily and make a huge leap in the air. You can then aim in the direction where you would like to make a dive and deal very high damage with it. Do note that making the dive accurately could be quite challenging and requires lots of practice.

If you do not see anyone to attack while airborne, the dive can still be used to cover a good distance, making it easier for you to regroup with your allies.

Best team-ups for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

1) Hulk (Vanguard)

Hulk is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Wolverine (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk and Wolverine together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Fastball Special. When this team-up is active, Wolverine and Hulk can interact with each other to activate Wolverine’s Metal Cannonball, which allows Hulk to pick Wolverine up and hurl him forward toward his enemies.

This is extremely beneficial for Wolverine as his entire kit is filled with melee abilities and this is the most effective way for him to get close to his enemies.

2) Cloak & Dagger (Strategist)

Cloak & Dagger are a great duo for Marvel Rivals Wolverine (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak & Dagger are one of the best heroes to pair with Wolverine. While in Dagger mode, you can continuously heal Wolverine with your Lightforce Dagger, Veil of Lightforce, Dagger Storm, and Eternal Bond as he gets up close to his enemies to deal damage.

Furthermore, you can switch to Cloak at the appropriate time to help Wolverine with your Terror Cape and Dark Teleportation abilities that allow the clawed animal to surprise and tear down multiple enemies at a go.

Best Marvel Rivals Wolverine counters

1) Iron Man (Duelist)

Iron Man is a counter to Marvel Rivals Wolverine (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is one of the most effective counters to Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. He can use his Hyper Velocity to fire up his thrusters, gain higher ground, and get out of range of Wolerine’s claws. Simultaneously, he can dish out heavy damage with his Repulsor Blast, Unibeam, Micro-Missile-Barrage, and Invincible Pulse Cannon, taking down Wolverine with ease.

2) Star-Lord (Duelist)

Star-Lord is a counter to Marvel Rivals Wolverine (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is another one of Wolverine’s counters in Marvel Rivals. Similar to Iron Man, Star-Lord can also remain airborne for a long period with his Rocket Propulsion, thereby allowing him to remain out of Wolverine’s range.

Furthermore, his ultimate, Galactic Legend, provides him with free flight and aim lock, completely out of Wolverine’s grasp and taking him down with ease.

Marvel Rivals Wolverine lore

This character needs no introduction to Marvel fans. Here's a look at the lore of the Marvel Rivals version of Wolverine:

Gifted with a powerful healing factor and razor sharp claws, the Mutant called Logan was turned into a living weapon when the clandestine government organization Weapon X bonded indestructible Adamantium to his skeleton. Wolverine has proven to be more than a killing machine, finding ways to rise above his pain to do what's right for Mutants and humans alike. Now, Logan splits his time between battling Doom 2099 and ushering Mutants to safety on Krakoa. Even in the far future, Wolverine remains the best there is at what he does.

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Wolverine. Check out other Marvel Rivals character guides below:

