Marvel Rivals Wolverine guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Wolverine is a Duelist character. Duelists are high-damage offense characters that can easily take 1v1 battles and help the team to push forward. As a frontline warrior, he focuses on aggressive melee attacks, using his Adamantium Claws and regenerative abilities. Duelists like Wolverine are pivotal to eliminating key threats in battle.
This article serves as a complete guide to mastering Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. Read on to learn all abilities and how to play as this character.
Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.
Marvel Rivals Wolverine: All abilities
In Marvel Rivals, Wolverine is an easy-to-understand hero with highly effective abilities. Here's an in-depth look at them:
How to play as Wolverine in Marvel Rivals?
Mobility
In terms of mobility, Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is one of the best characters. The usual movement is fast and Viscious Rampage covers quite a good distance. The primary reason behind this is that he is all about close-range melee fights, and can't do much from a distance.
Playstyle
Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is all about high damage and confidence. All his abilities deal more damage compared to most of the heroes in this class. Moreover, the Regenerative Healing Factor ability gives a major confidence boost to players to push further.
Your movements and consistent damage matter a lot. This is because, as Berserker Rage keeps building, it increases both the damage and regenerative abilities of Wolverine.
Ultimate
Wolverine in Marvel Rivals has one of the strongest Ultimate abilities in the game, the Last Stand. When you use this, you will knock down the nearby opponents temporarily and make a huge leap in the air. You can then aim in the direction where you would like to make a dive and deal very high damage with it. Do note that making the dive accurately could be quite challenging and requires lots of practice.
If you do not see anyone to attack while airborne, the dive can still be used to cover a good distance, making it easier for you to regroup with your allies.
Best team-ups for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals
1) Hulk (Vanguard)
Hulk and Wolverine together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Fastball Special. When this team-up is active, Wolverine and Hulk can interact with each other to activate Wolverine’s Metal Cannonball, which allows Hulk to pick Wolverine up and hurl him forward toward his enemies.
This is extremely beneficial for Wolverine as his entire kit is filled with melee abilities and this is the most effective way for him to get close to his enemies.
2) Cloak & Dagger (Strategist)
Cloak & Dagger are one of the best heroes to pair with Wolverine. While in Dagger mode, you can continuously heal Wolverine with your Lightforce Dagger, Veil of Lightforce, Dagger Storm, and Eternal Bond as he gets up close to his enemies to deal damage.
Furthermore, you can switch to Cloak at the appropriate time to help Wolverine with your Terror Cape and Dark Teleportation abilities that allow the clawed animal to surprise and tear down multiple enemies at a go.
Best Marvel Rivals Wolverine counters
1) Iron Man (Duelist)
Iron Man is one of the most effective counters to Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. He can use his Hyper Velocity to fire up his thrusters, gain higher ground, and get out of range of Wolerine’s claws. Simultaneously, he can dish out heavy damage with his Repulsor Blast, Unibeam, Micro-Missile-Barrage, and Invincible Pulse Cannon, taking down Wolverine with ease.
2) Star-Lord (Duelist)
Star-Lord is another one of Wolverine’s counters in Marvel Rivals. Similar to Iron Man, Star-Lord can also remain airborne for a long period with his Rocket Propulsion, thereby allowing him to remain out of Wolverine’s range.
Furthermore, his ultimate, Galactic Legend, provides him with free flight and aim lock, completely out of Wolverine’s grasp and taking him down with ease.
Marvel Rivals Wolverine lore
This character needs no introduction to Marvel fans. Here's a look at the lore of the Marvel Rivals version of Wolverine:
Gifted with a powerful healing factor and razor sharp claws, the Mutant called Logan was turned into a living weapon when the clandestine government organization Weapon X bonded indestructible Adamantium to his skeleton. Wolverine has proven to be more than a killing machine, finding ways to rise above his pain to do what's right for Mutants and humans alike. Now, Logan splits his time between battling Doom 2099 and ushering Mutants to safety on Krakoa. Even in the far future, Wolverine remains the best there is at what he does.
This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Wolverine. Check out other Marvel Rivals character guides below:
