Veteran Marvel Rivals content creator offers potential fixes to triple Strategist meta issues

The triple Strategist meta in Marvel Rivals has been a source of frustration for the community lately. The meta revolves around using three Strategists, or “healers,” in a team composition, making it nearly impossible to take down the Vanguard in front. This leads to the creation of an “undefeatable” team, resulting in easy victories for those who use the strategy.

A veteran Bulgarian content creator, known as bogur, recently voiced his concerns about the matter on X, offering some suggestions to developer NetEase Games on how they could address the issue.

What fixes did bogur propose for the Marvel Rivals triple Strategist meta?

First, bogur criticized the Marvel Rivals triple Strategist meta, writing on X:

“nobody enjoys a meta where you feel like a spectator and the average time to kill is 5-7 business days”

The content creator then shared his personal views on why the strategy was so effective and suggested ways to make it more balanced:

“-diversify support ults so that we don’t have 5 ults that do the same thing

-reduce duration of luna and c&d ults

-make it harder to charge support ults”

bogur's proposed solutions were reasonable and aimed at making the game more skill-based rather than relying on spamming overpowered ultimate abilities.

It isn’t surprising to see the community support him, as many players find the strategy incredibly frustrating, especially in higher ranks. Some have even suggested role locking as a potential fix, though this is unlikely to be implemented.

This covers bogur’s thoughts on the triple Strategist meta, which remains one of the most widely used strategies in the game, showcasing the dominance of “healers.”

However, given the number of players dissatisfied with it and the calls for change from prominent content creators, NetEase Games may consider implementing adjustments in future updates to restore balance.

