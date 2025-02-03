Marvel Rivals fans strongly divided over Jeff the Land Shark, community reacts

Marvel Rivals players are currently debating over Jeff the Land Shark, a support hero known for his healing abilities and powerful ultimate move. While some appreciate Jeff's straightforward kit and his capacity to influence match outcomes, others have expressed frustration. This divide has led to numerous discussions within the community.

A recent post by u/Savings_Dragonfly806 on the official Marvel Rivals has been gaining traction, with over 10,000 upvotes and thousands of comments. The caption of the post reads:

"Do we love or hate Jeff the Landshark?"

Many of the top comments were memes and GIFs related to Jeff The Land Shark, with several users expressing their affection for the hero.

User u/PersonalitySad3584 described Jeff as adorable. Similarly, u/Big-Man101 shared their experience playing as the hero, praising their experience of supporting tanks in the front line. Meanwhile, u/Holts7034 said that they don’t care about his performance and that he can't do anything wrong.

However, some users voiced their frustration with the hero. User u/Inevitable_Ad_7236 expressed their displeasure with an incident where Jeff’s ultimate ability led to a loss in a ranked game.

Meanwhile, u/BigDulles left an interesting comment, saying they love it when Jeff is on their team but hate him as an opponent. u/ItchyAssignment3550 expressed resentment towards Jeff because he steals the MVP in every match.

What are the abilities of Jeff The Land Shark in Marvel Rivals?

Jeff is a Strategist class hero who primarily focuses on healing from a safe distance. Here are his abilities in Marvel Rivals:

Joyful Splash: Unleash a Healing Splash.

Unleash a Healing Splash. Aqua Burst: Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range.

Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range. Its Jeff (Ultimate): Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward.

Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward. Healing Bubble: Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it and boosts all healing received by the ally.

Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it and boosts all healing received by the ally. Hide and Seek: Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a movement boost and the wall-crawl ability.

Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a movement boost and the wall-crawl ability. Frozen Spitball: Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.

Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will. New Friends: Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.

Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction. Oblivious Cuteness (Passive): Reduce damage taken from critical hits.

