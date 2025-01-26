Who is the Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals?

In Marvel Rivals, Magneto is portrayed by James Arnold Taylor. The infamous hero has been part of the active roster since Season 0, released on December 6, 2024. Magneto serves as a strong Vanguard hero, utilizing his magnetic powers to shield allies and attack enemies. James Arnold Taylor's portrayal adds depth to this iconic character.

On that note, here's everything about the Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals.

Everything you need to know about Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals

James Arnold Taylor is a renowned American voice actor celebrated for his extensive work across various media. Born on July 22, 1969, he has lent his voice to numerous iconic characters but is most notably known for voicing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise.

Interestingly, James Arnold Taylor as Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals is a unique addition to his portfolio as he has never voiced this character before. Some of Taylor's most iconic works include:

Star Wars franchise: As Obi-Wan Kenobi

As Obi-Wan Kenobi Johnny Test : As Johnny Test

As Johnny Test The Flintstones : As Fred Flintstone

As Fred Flintstone Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: As Leonardo

Here are some of his voice-acting features in video games:

Ratchet & Clank: As Ratchet

As Ratchet LEGO Dimensions: As Obi-Wan Kenobi

As Obi-Wan Kenobi Marvel's Avengers: Mark Raxton

All voice actors in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals features a stellar lineup of voice actors who bring its iconic characters to life. Here's a list of playable heroes and their respective voice actors:

Spider-Man : Yuri Lowenthal

: Yuri Lowenthal Iron Man : Josh Keaton

: Josh Keaton Hulk : Fred Tatasciore

: Fred Tatasciore Bruce Banner : Joe Zieja

: Joe Zieja Doctor Strange : Liam O'Brien

: Liam O'Brien Luna Snow : Judy Alice Lee

: Judy Alice Lee Magik : Abby Trott

: Abby Trott Namor : Daniel Marin

: Daniel Marin Groot : Adam Harrington

: Adam Harrington Rocket Raccoon : Nolan North

: Nolan North Black Panther : James C. Mathis III

: James C. Mathis III Loki : Troy Baker

: Troy Baker Galacta : Cassandra Lee Morris

: Cassandra Lee Morris Star-Lord : Scott Porter

: Scott Porter Storm : Mara Junot

: Mara Junot Scarlet Witch : Kate Higgins

: Kate Higgins Mantis : Colleen O'Shaughnessey

: Colleen O'Shaughnessey Magneto : James Arnold Taylor

: James Arnold Taylor Punisher : Bill Millsap

: Bill Millsap Hela : Nika Futterman

: Nika Futterman Venom : Steve Blum

: Steve Blum Adam Warlock : Jordan Reynolds

: Jordan Reynolds Thor Odinson : Travis Willingham

: Travis Willingham Jeff the Land Shark : Jon Bailey

: Jon Bailey Captain America : Brian Bloom

: Brian Bloom Winter Soldier : Eliah Mountjoy

: Eliah Mountjoy Psylocke : Alpha Takahashi

: Alpha Takahashi Moon Knight : Erik Braa

: Erik Braa Hawkeye : Andrew Kishino

: Andrew Kishino Wolverine : Steve Blum

: Steve Blum Black Widow : Laura Bailey

: Laura Bailey Iron Fist : Stephen Fu

: Stephen Fu Cloak : Hakeem Ysaguirre

: Hakeem Ysaguirre Dagger : Xanthe Huynh

: Xanthe Huynh Squirrel Girl: Milana Vayntrub

