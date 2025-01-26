Who is the Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals?

In Marvel Rivals, Magneto is portrayed by James Arnold Taylor. The infamous hero has been part of the active roster since Season 0, released on December 6, 2024. Magneto serves as a strong Vanguard hero, utilizing his magnetic powers to shield allies and attack enemies. James Arnold Taylor's portrayal adds depth to this iconic character.
On that note, here's everything about the Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals.
Everything you need to know about Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals
James Arnold Taylor is a renowned American voice actor celebrated for his extensive work across various media. Born on July 22, 1969, he has lent his voice to numerous iconic characters but is most notably known for voicing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise.
Interestingly, James Arnold Taylor as Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals is a unique addition to his portfolio as he has never voiced this character before. Some of Taylor's most iconic works include:
- Star Wars franchise: As Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Johnny Test: As Johnny Test
- The Flintstones: As Fred Flintstone
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: As Leonardo
Here are some of his voice-acting features in video games:
- Ratchet & Clank: As Ratchet
- LEGO Dimensions: As Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Marvel's Avengers: Mark Raxton
All voice actors in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals features a stellar lineup of voice actors who bring its iconic characters to life. Here's a list of playable heroes and their respective voice actors:
- Spider-Man: Yuri Lowenthal
- Iron Man: Josh Keaton
- Hulk: Fred Tatasciore
- Bruce Banner: Joe Zieja
- Doctor Strange: Liam O'Brien
- Luna Snow: Judy Alice Lee
- Magik: Abby Trott
- Namor: Daniel Marin
- Groot: Adam Harrington
- Rocket Raccoon: Nolan North
- Black Panther: James C. Mathis III
- Loki: Troy Baker
- Galacta: Cassandra Lee Morris
- Star-Lord: Scott Porter
- Storm: Mara Junot
- Scarlet Witch: Kate Higgins
- Mantis: Colleen O'Shaughnessey
- Magneto: James Arnold Taylor
- Punisher: Bill Millsap
- Hela: Nika Futterman
- Venom: Steve Blum
- Adam Warlock: Jordan Reynolds
- Thor Odinson: Travis Willingham
- Jeff the Land Shark: Jon Bailey
- Captain America: Brian Bloom
- Winter Soldier: Eliah Mountjoy
- Psylocke: Alpha Takahashi
- Moon Knight: Erik Braa
- Hawkeye: Andrew Kishino
- Wolverine: Steve Blum
- Black Widow: Laura Bailey
- Iron Fist: Stephen Fu
- Cloak: Hakeem Ysaguirre
- Dagger: Xanthe Huynh
- Squirrel Girl: Milana Vayntrub
