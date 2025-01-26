The Master of Magnetism skin for Magneto in Marvel Rivals has sparked a discussion within the game's community. This skin draws inspiration from Magneto's original appearance in the comic Uncanny X-Men #1 (1963), as per the in-game description, featuring his iconic red and purple attire.

A recent post by u/TheTarkLord on the official Marvel Rivals Subreddit in particular has gained a lot of traction, gaining over 2,700 Upvotes in less than 12 hours. The caption of the post reads:

"Magneto’s classic skin goes unbelievably hard

Hundreds of users commented on the post, expressing their opinions about the character design of Magneto in this particular skin. u/t0ny510 feels surprised at how the Master of Magnetism skin is so rare to find in-game. u/idk_what_Lam_doin loves the skin but finds the Battle Pass Magneto skin better. u/Randor21 is undecisive between Magneto and Rocket Raccoon skins, as both look good.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

Meanwhile, there were numerous players who criticized the skin for various reasons. u/aurens preferred a round helmet and more focus on the cape instead of the shoulders for a tank-like appearance.

u/blue23454 left a lengthy comment on Magneto's appearance, stating that they were not a fan of the design. According to them, the developers took too many liberties with the skin and a faithful recreation of Magneto's original look with minimal changes would have been more effective.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/MarvelRivals)

How to buy Master of Magnetism skin for Magneto in Marvel Rivals

You can purchase the Magneto Master of Magnetism from the shop (Image via NetEase Games)

The Master of Magnetism skin is available for purchase in the shop. Players can acquire the skin individually for 1,400 Units or opt for the complete bundle, which includes additional items like an MVP animation and emote, for 1,600 Units. Here's a stepwise guide to buy this skin in Marvel Rivals:

Navigate to the Heroes tab in the main menu.

Select Magneto from the list of heroes.

Go to the Cosmetics section and choose Costumes.

Locate the Master of Magnetism skin and proceed with the purchase.

Ensure you have sufficient Units for the transaction. If not, the game will prompt you to purchase Lattice, which can then be converted into Units (1 Unit=1 Lattice). The price of Lattice in the game is as follows:

100 Lattice: $0.99

$0.99 500 Lattice: $4.99

$4.99 1000 Lattice: $9.99

$9.99 2180 Lattice: $19.99

$19.99 5680 Lattice: $49.99

$49.99 11,680 Lattice: $99.99

