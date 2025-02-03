Marvel Rivals community wants this change made for Magneto's ultimate

In Marvel Rivals, Magneto's ultimate ability, Meteor M, is designed to absorb nearby projectiles within a 15-meter radius and is then released as a powerful attack. However, some players have expressed dissatisfaction with its current functionality. On Reddit, u/Loreweaver15, humorously suggested that Magneto's ultimate should not only suck in projectiles but also characters like Wolverine, emphasizing the comedic potential of such an interaction.

The post went viral on the official Marvel Rivals subreddit, garnering over 7,700 upvotes and hundreds of comments. Players had a lot of opinions and memes to share. The title of the post reads:

"Magneto's ult should suck in Wolverines, not just projectiles."

Trending

The caption of the post sarcastically stated that the poster does not care if the game balance is compromised or the match experience would not be fun anymore and that they still want Magneto's ultimate to be able to suck in Wolverine.

u/Solid-Bed-8974 agreed with the post on the condition that the game also adds a funny sound effect while sucking Wolverine. u/Cat_Wizard_21 suggested that if this actually happens, Meteor M should also suck the ally Wolverine and throw it on the opponents. Meanwhile, u/Timtanoboa, who claimed to be a Wolverine main in the game, found the idea funny.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/marvelrivals)

u/Spirited-Succotash-9 believed that NetEase Games should add a game mode where the heroes have lore-accurate powers. Going a step further, u/StatisticianOwn5497 suggested that Magneto should be able to suck anything that has metal, such as the Punisher Turrets, and Peni Parker's utilities. u/IvyEmblem pointed out that considering the team-up abilities are already in the game, having unique enemy interactions could be a good idea too.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/marvelrivals)

Also read: Who is the Magneto voice actor in Marvel Rivals?

What are the abilities of Magneto in Marvel Rivals?

Magneto is a Vanguard-class hero with some of the strongest frontline defensive abilities in the game. Here's a list:

Iron Volley – Fires a volley of magnetic orbs forward. The explosion's range increases based on the distance traveled.

– Fires a volley of magnetic orbs forward. The explosion's range increases based on the distance traveled. Mag Cannon – Converts the iron rings on Magneto's back into a Mag Cannon, launching a metallic mass forward. Higher ring stacks increase damage, with full stacks knocking back enemies.

– Converts the iron rings on Magneto's back into a Mag Cannon, launching a metallic mass forward. Higher ring stacks increase damage, with full stacks knocking back enemies. Meteor M (Ultimate) – Draws in surrounding materials to forge an iron meteor that deals massive damage upon impact. Absorbing enemy projectiles enhances its power, but overloading causes it to self-destruct.

– Draws in surrounding materials to forge an iron meteor that deals massive damage upon impact. Absorbing enemy projectiles enhances its power, but overloading causes it to self-destruct. Metallic Curtain – Alters the magnetic field to create a metallic curtain, blocking all incoming projectiles.

– Alters the magnetic field to create a metallic curtain, blocking all incoming projectiles. Magnetic Descent – Allows Magneto to fall slowly while holding the command.

– Allows Magneto to fall slowly while holding the command. Metallic Bulwark – Conjures a metal shield around an ally. Absorbed damage converts into rings on Magneto's back.

– Conjures a metal shield around an ally. Absorbed damage converts into rings on Magneto's back. Iron Bulwark – Magneto forms an iron shield around himself. Damage taken transforms into rings on his back.

– Magneto forms an iron shield around himself. Damage taken transforms into rings on his back. Metallic Fusion – Scarlet Witch infuses Chaos Energy into Magneto, enchanting his greatsword. Magneto can then unleash its full force to strike down enemies.

Read more Marvel Rivals articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.