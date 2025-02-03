5 best heroes to counter Venom in Marvel Rivals

Venom is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals, and his abilities allow him to dive into the opposition’s back lines and regroup with his allies after securing an elimination. While diving into the enemies is an excellent way to distract their Strategists, when you are on the receiving end, it's not enjoyable. Hence, you, along with your teammates, must pick characters to counter Venom.

We list five heroes that can easily counter Venom in Marvel Rivals.

Five characters in Marvel Rivals that can efficiently counter Venom

1) Punisher

The Punisher (Image via NetEase Games)

If you are facing Venom in Marvel Rivals, the best hero to counter this Vanguard is Punisher. The latter can easily set his turret up in any spot and start dealing an impressive amount of damage with it.

When paired with Rocket Raccoon, Punisher gains access to infinite ammo, allowing him to shoot the enemies down without interruption. Since this Team-up ability works with his secondary weapon, shotgun, this Duelist can easily deplete massive chunks of Venom’s HP.

If Venom targets the Strategists, Punisher can easily protect them using his normal and Team-up abilities.

2) Mantis

Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is another great counter for Venom. She is a Strategist who can grant damage boost buffs, stun the enemies, and heal her allies. As Venom usually dives onto the healers/Strategists, you can switch to Mantis (if you are playing as another Strategist).

Once Venom dives near you, you can stun him and take him down with the help of your teammates. This ability is extremely useful if you and your fellow Strategist are not getting much assistance from other team members or you are alone/far away from your team.

3) Moon Knight

Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Since it’s the DPS’ role to make sure their team members are safe, picking damage dealers such as Moon Knight is a good choice, especially when there is a Venom in the opposition team. Unlike other DPS characters in Marvel Rivals, Moon Knight is able to deal a mind-blowing amount of damage in a short period of time.

When your Strategists are getting dived by Venom, as Moon Knight, you can use this character’s Ankh to deplete a portion of the Vanguard’s HP and force him to activate his Symbiotic Resilience and flee from the area. Besides that, there are various Moon Knight combos you can master to efficiently fight Venom.

4) Wolverine

Wolverine (Image via NetEase Games)

If you like melee characters, Wolverine is one of the best heroes to counter Venom in Marvel Rivals. The former is able to deal a significant amount of damage and heal himself simultaneously. Since Venom is a Vanguard, he possesses an incredible amount of HP. Therefore, Wolverine is the perfect counter for him, as the former can easily rack up Rage, boosting his damage.

Moreover, if Venom decides to run away from a tricky situation, Wolverine’s Feral Leap can stop him. When the latter uses the aforementioned ability with their ultimate, he can easily take Venom down.

5) Star-Lord

Star-Lord can counter Venom (Image via NetEase Games)

Since Venom is considered a melee character, most ranged characters can somewhat counter him. Among all, Star-Lord is one of the best as he is a ranged character and can fly away when this Vanguard focuses on him.

Star-Lord can easily deal damage to Venom while maintaining a respectable distance. While fighting, the former can easily reload his weapon by using Stellar Shift. Since the aforementioned ability can be activated twice in rapid succession, you can effortlessly eliminate Venom.

