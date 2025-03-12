Marvel Rivals community furious with DPS instalockers who justify solo tank gameplay

Team compositions and player roles are essential and most impactful when it comes to hero shooters like Marvel Rivals. Considering the three different roles in the game, players get the flexibility of selecting their preferred playstyle. However, this might become an issue when individuals stubbornly stick to their favorite character, irrespective of their team’s needs.

Ad

A player named MyriadSC recently took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to discuss this problem. They stated that it becomes extremely frustrating when players instalock their favorite DPS character, often leaving the team with a solo tank. They further went on to add that even though one Vanguard team compositions were viable, it was essential to understand that the solo tank player had to be exceptionally good to make it work, which could be avoided by going 2-2-2.

Ad

Trending

They said:

“Off the bat, 1/3/2 is a viable comp when executed properly, but... and this is a significant but, it needs to be executed properly….If your vanguard player isn't well versed with Magneto or Strange….you just forced them off the heros they are good with and this has now made your team no longer viable at the league you're in. They are now stuck with a lose lose.”

Ad

Ad

The community instantly agreed with the post as it had been a long-standing issue. User Marghosst seconded the OP and said that even though this was correct, it would hardly change the mindset of instalock DPS players. They commented:

"Absolutely correct, but unfortunately this post won't hit the target audience because instalock dps can't read….I hate when I kindly ask people to switch in situations like this and they respond, "If we're losing, I'll switch"....We have 1 tank, 4 dps, and 1 support….We WILL lose."

Ad

Another user called Antheleons replied that it was essential to learn shield Vanguards like Doctor Strange or Magneto to get good at the game. They also added that this team composition problem could be solved only by adding role-lock, which the devs have already denied.

Comment byu/MyriadSC from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Ad

Interestingly, some Redditors even gave proof of how switching to a second tank worked out for them. User Dry-Percentage3972 claimed that switching to a dive tank like Hulk or Venom from Black Panther had actually gotten them MVP. They said:

"hopped on the game playing panther and its so easy to switch over to venom and hulk….dive characters are very universal in this game and 1 decent dive tank can DESTROY a team….ive had games where i was negative as 3rd dps panther switched to venom and got mvp"

Ad

Finally, a user named SnowRider202 commented that even though they were a Magneto main and enjoyed playing him solo, they often felt a lack of control, especially when playing without the Scarlet Witch team-up.

Comment byu/MyriadSC from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

Ad

Is solo tank viable in Marvel Rivals?

This question is too complicated to answer with a simple yes or no. Although a solo tank can often work in the game, there are a few important factors to consider.

Firstly, it has to be a shield tank, meaning characters like Doctor Strange or Magneto, who can hold their own and consistently “shield” from incoming damage.

Ad

Secondly, the person playing the tank has to be well-versed with their kit. Playing a tank simply because you have to will do more harm than good.

Finally, your Duelists need to perform exceptionally well to ease the pressure. If they fail, your team will get run over quite easily.

Having said that, even if all the above factors are met, it is often easier and more efficient to just pick a second tank. It brings uniformity to your team and makes it exponentially easier to push objectives even if your Duelists are not up to par.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.