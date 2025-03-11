Marvel Rivals patch notes (March 13, 2025): New Twitch drops, Raw Input option, and more

The Marvel Rivals patch notes for the minor update on March 13, 2025, at 09:00 (UTC+0) have arrived, detailing the changes set to be implemented when the update goes live. This patch will be released without any server downtime, so players can jump into the game immediately after restarting it to apply the changes.

Ad

Here are all the contents that were revealed in the patch notes for the March 13, 2025 update.

Marvel Rivals patch notes (March 13, 2025)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

All-New Twitch Drops in Marvel Rivals

Get ready! Starting March 14 at 2 am UTC, Twitch Drops return with exclusive rewards! Watch your favorite streamers and unlock the Adam Warlock - Will of Galacta Spray, Nameplate, and Costume!

Optimizations

We've added a "Raw Input" option for the Mouse under Settings - Keyboard.

Also read: NoDmgRocket hits highest rank with minimal damage in Marvel Rivals

Fixes

All platforms

General

Fixed an issue where player names were incorrectly displayed in the Competitive voice chat overlay when "Hide Own Name" was enabled.

Resolved a problem where frame rate affected sensitivity, leading to unusual behavior.

Fixed an issue where messages containing quotation marks sometimes might fail to send.

Ad

Maps and modes

Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes

Loki's Deathly Illusions: Resolved an issue where Loki's Ultimate Ability transformation could sometimes cause incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays. The God of Mischief can now enjoy his dramatic exits without a hitch!

Resolved an issue where Loki's Ultimate Ability transformation could sometimes cause incorrect camera angles during Past Lives replays. The God of Mischief can now enjoy his dramatic exits without a hitch! The Thing's Battlefield Blues: Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions. No more inconsistencies—Ben Grimm is back to leaping at normal speed!

Fixed a discrepancy in the speed of the Embattled Leap across different player views under poor network conditions. No more inconsistencies—Ben Grimm is back to leaping at normal speed! Venom's Aerial Anomaly: Addressed a bug where Venom could occasionally get stuck in mid-air after using his Ultimate Ability under poor network conditions. Now, he'll burrow underground with style instead of hanging around like a confused symbiote!

Addressed a bug where Venom could occasionally get stuck in mid-air after using his Ultimate Ability under poor network conditions. Now, he'll burrow underground with style instead of hanging around like a confused symbiote! Peni Parker's Perdu Predicament: Fixed an issue where Peni's Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible, ensuring enemies are aware of the sticky situation!

Fixed an issue where Peni's Arachno-Mines would become invisible when brushing over Cyber-Webs but landing outside of them. Now, her traps beyond webs remain visible, ensuring enemies are aware of the sticky situation! Peni's Spiders Sneaky Escape: Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker's Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Now, these little guys know their place—no more sneaky escapes!

Resolved an issue where the self-destructing Spider-Drones from Peni Parker's Bionic Spider-Nest would penetrate the floor to seek out foes when webs were present above and below. Now, these little guys know their place—no more sneaky escapes! Spit vs Sea: Fixed a rare issue where if Namor unleashed his Ultimate Ability while still in the air after being spat out from Jeff the Land Shark's Ultimate Ability, there was a small chance that it would do no damage.

Fixed a rare issue where if Namor unleashed his Ultimate Ability while still in the air after being spat out from Jeff the Land Shark's Ultimate Ability, there was a small chance that it would do no damage. Bucky's Reload Rumble: Resolved a bug where the Winter Soldier's Tainted Voltage automatic reload could fail to trigger after firing and immediately using his Trooper's Fist ability. Bucky's firepower is now as relentless as his mission for justice!

Resolved a bug where the Winter Soldier's Tainted Voltage automatic reload could fail to trigger after firing and immediately using his Trooper's Fist ability. Bucky's firepower is now as relentless as his mission for justice! Hand Hook Confusion: Fixed an issue where if the Winter Soldier used Bionic Hook during the slow-motion match over moment, it could cause abnormal arm model display in the next round. Now, Bucky's got his look—and his lethal arm—back on point!

Fixed an issue where if the Winter Soldier used Bionic Hook during the slow-motion match over moment, it could cause abnormal arm model display in the next round. Now, Bucky's got his look—and his lethal arm—back on point! Wolverine's Claw Coordination: Resolved a rare discrepancy between his animation and effects when Wolverine executed the dive of his Ultimate Ability from the highest point. Now, when Logan strikes, it's as precise and impactful as his adamantium claws!

Ad

Also read: Storm and Loki getting new skins in Marvel Rivals

That's all there is to know about the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.