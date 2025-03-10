Storm and Loki getting new skins in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is set to introduce two new skins for Storm and Loki, titled Goddess of Thunder and Presidential Attire, respectively. The announcement was made recently via the official Marvel Rivals account on X, gaining significant attention from the community with over 15,000 likes and nearly 500,000 views as of writing.

Ad

On that note, here's everything we know about these upcoming skins.

Also read: NoDmgRocket hits highest rank with minimal damage in Marvel Rivals

New skins for Storm and Loki in Marvel Rivals announced

Storm's upcoming skin, Goddess of Thunder, transforms her into a powerful Asgardian who wields the Mjolnir and has striking blue hair. This design is inspired by the concept of Storm harnessing the power of the Norse gods, elevating her already formidable abilities with divine strength. This would be the fourth skin for Storm in the title.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Loki’s upcoming Presidential Attire skin presents the trickster god in a formal suit and a luxurious green fur coat, emphasizing his deceptive nature. The character appears to be running for a presidential election. This will be Loki's fifth skin in the game. The announcement post also includes the following quote:

"I'm going to lie right to your face and you're gonna love it."

The skins are set to release on March 13, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Time. Below are the regional release times:

Ad

Pacific Time (PT): March 13, 2025, at 7 PM

March 13, 2025, at 7 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 14, 2025, at 2 AM

March 14, 2025, at 2 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 14, 2025, at 5 AM

March 14, 2025, at 5 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): March 14, 2025, at 7:30 AM

March 14, 2025, at 7:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): March 14, 2025, at 10 AM

March 14, 2025, at 10 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): March 14, 2025, at 11 AM

March 14, 2025, at 11 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 14, 2025, at 1 PM

March 14, 2025, at 1 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 14, 2025, at 3 PM

As of now, we do not know the pricing details of either of these skins. However, based on previous Marvel Rivals skins, they could cost between 1,400 to 1,600 Units.

Ad

For more news regarding this game, you can visit the Sportskeeda Esports Section.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.